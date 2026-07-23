She's got bratitude: Tyla becomes first African artist with a Bratz doll

From chart-topping hits to toy shelves, Tyla has added another major milestone to her growing global legacy.

The Grammy-winning South African superstar has become the first African artist to receive her own Bratz collector doll, marking a significant moment for both her global rise and African representation in pop culture.

Tyla x Bratz: A dream she manifested

The collaboration was announced by both the global doll brand and the singer on social media, sending fans into a frenzy.

Introducing Tyla as the latest celebrity to join its collector doll lineup alongside stars such as Kylie Jenner and Karol G, Bratz said the Grammy winner was bringing her "signature style, fierce confidence, and full-blown bratitude" to the brand.

The announcement also marks a full-circle moment for Tyla, who manifested the collaboration long before it became reality.

In 2024, after fans shared Bratz-inspired artwork of the singer online, she posted on X: "Imma have my own Tyla doll one day." Ahead of the official announcement, Tyla had fans guessing after sharing a screenshot of the tweet on social media alongside the caption: "Guess what??"





Now, that vision has become reality.

A collector piece celebrating Tyla’s passion for fashion

Long before the collaboration was official, fans had already crowned Tyla a real-life Bratz doll. With her Y2K-inspired style, statement beauty looks and fearless approach to fashion, the singer has built an aesthetic that feels right at home alongside the iconic doll brand.

The collector doll brings two of Tyla’s most recognisable fashion moments to life.

The first look recreates her sculptural Balmain 'Sands of Time' gown she wore at the 2024 Met Gala, which created the illusion of the singer being wrapped in sand. The miniature version also includes the matching hourglass handbag that became one of the standout accessories from the look.

The second outfit captures Tyla’s performance style, featuring a tie-front crop top, shimmering skirt with black sequin detailing, a gold chain belt with a Bratz charm and her signature braided hairstyle.

The attention to detail also extends to the doll’s beauty look, featuring Tyla’s signature make-up, her chin birthmark, and even the scar on her arm, adding an extra layer of authenticity to the collector piece.

More than just a doll

Beyond recreating her most memorable looks, the collector piece includes accessories inspired by Tyla’s career, including two award trophies, gold earrings, a gold necklace, a mini vinyl version of her TYLA album, an artist magazine, microphone, mannequin, doll stand and her signature tiger with a chain leash.





The collaboration also extends into Tyla’s music release, with fans able to purchase a limited-edition Bratz alternate cover of her highly anticipated sophomore album, Apop*.

The special edition includes an autographed insert and is pressed on metallic marble vinyl, combining Tyla’s music, fashion and collectible worlds into one release





Another milestone beyond music

The collaboration arrives as Tyla continues to expand her influence beyond the music industry.

Since breaking onto the global stage with her Grammy-winning hit Water, the South African artist has built a reputation as a performer, fashion figure, and cultural voice.

The Tyla x Bratz collector doll launches on 27 July, with purchases limited to two dolls per customer. It will retail for $75 (approximately R1,300).

From global chart success and international performances to now becoming a Bratz collector doll, Tyla’s latest achievement reflects the growing influence of African artists across entertainment, fashion and popular culture.