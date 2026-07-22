Meekaaeel Adam’s The Trek debuts locally after global festival success

After captivating audiences at some of the world's leading film festivals, South African horror-western The Trek is finally coming home.

Image supplied

The critically acclaimed local production will make its nationwide theatrical debut exclusively at Ster-Kinekor cinemas from 31 July, marking another milestone for South African genre filmmaking on the global stage.

Directed by award-winning cinematographer Meekaaeel Adam in his feature directorial debut, The Trek has enjoyed an impressive international festival journey, earning selections at prestigious events including Film at Lincoln Center in New York, the Shanghai International Film Festival, Raindance in London and the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN) in South Korea.

The film also secured the Jury Prize at Fantasporto in Portugal and Best Cinematography at Fantaspoa in Brazil, further cementing its reputation as one of South Africa's most celebrated independent films of the year.

A uniquely South African horror story

Set against the unforgiving landscapes of the Kalahari in 1846, The Trek blends elements of historical drama, psychological thriller and supernatural horror into a distinctly South African cinematic experience.

The story follows a family of Dutch-Afrikaans settlers, portrayed by Morné Visser and Trix Vivier, together with their British benefactor, played by Rob van Vuuren, as they journey across the desert to claim a piece of land.

When a mysterious Khoen traveller, portrayed by Maurice Carpede, joins their expedition, the group discovers they are being pursued by a terrifying force far older and more ruthless than the desert itself.

The result is a genre-bending thriller that explores fear, survival and South Africa's complex historical landscape through a fresh cinematic lens.

From behind the camera to the director's chair

While The Trek marks Meekaaeel Adam's first feature as director, he is already widely respected for his work behind the camera.

The Durban-born filmmaker has built an acclaimed career as a cinematographer, and his striking visual approach has become one of the defining features of The Trek.

Industry publication Variety described the film as "unbelievably stunning", while also naming Adam as "one of South Africa's most daring new voices" following the film's international success.

Reflecting on the local release, Adam says bringing the film home carries special significance.

"This film belongs to our audience. After seeing this story travel around the world, receiving such warm receptions from people of all walks of life, it makes me incredibly proud to share it with a theatre-going audience back at home."

A milestone for South African genre cinema

The release highlights the growing international appetite for South African genre films, with local filmmakers increasingly gaining recognition for original stories that combine African settings, history and mythology with globally appealing storytelling.

Rather than following traditional drama formats, The Trek embraces the horror-western genre, offering audiences a distinctly South African take on cinematic suspense while showcasing local talent both in front of and behind the camera.

Its international festival success also reflects the growing visibility of South African independent productions within the global film industry.

Nationwide release

The Trek opens exclusively at Ster-Kinekor cinemas on 31 July, screening at:

V&A Waterfront, Cape Town



Rosebank Nouveau, Johannesburg



Brooklyn, Pretoria



Garden Route Mall, George