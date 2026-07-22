FNB Art Joburg returns with new Open City programme

Johannesburg’s Sandton Convention Centre will once again become a meeting point for contemporary African art when the FNB Art Joburg returns for its 19th edition from 4-6 September 2026.

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The fair will bring together artists, galleries, collectors, and cultural producers from across the continent, alongside a programme exploring the ideas and practices shaping Africa’s creative landscape.

Over the years, FNB Art Joburg has grown into one of Africa’s leading contemporary art platforms, creating a space where the ideas, practices and conversations shaping African creativity can be explored.

Celebrating Johannesburg’s creative pulse

Founded in 1886, Johannesburg’s 140-year milestone provides a significant backdrop for this year’s fair, highlighting the relationship between the city and its creative community.

FNB says its longstanding partnership with FNB Art Joburg reflects a belief that creativity can unlock opportunity, foster connection and contribute to meaningful societal change.





Fair director Mandla Sibeko describes Johannesburg as a city “where ambition meets possibility”, shaped by artists, entrepreneurs, thinkers and communities that continue to imagine beyond what already exists.

According to Sibeko, it is this energy of movement, curiosity and innovation that has made Johannesburg one of the continent’s great cultural engines and the reason FNB Art Joburg continues to call the city home.

ARC brings a new perspective to the fair

New to this year’s programme, ARC creates a dedicated space for artists and works that challenge traditional approaches to contemporary art.

The section aims to encourage discovery, dialogue and critical engagement, highlighting practices that reflect the evolving ideas and perspectives shaping contemporary African art.

The sections shaping this year’s fair

ARC joins FNB Art Joburg’s established platforms, each offering a different entry point into contemporary African art:

Gallery HUB showcases leading African galleries representing artists shaping local and global conversations.



Gallery LAB supports emerging and hybrid spaces experimenting with new approaches to presentation and representation.



ORG highlights non-profit and artist-run initiatives contributing to cultural infrastructure and community-building.



AUX hosts talks, screenings and performances exploring the wider contexts around art.



INK (formerly ETC) celebrates print culture through critical writing, publications, artist books and limited-edition works.



GIF focuses on photography, recognising its role as one of South Africa’s most significant artistic mediums.



MAX presents large-scale installations exploring scale, space and audience engagement.

Together, the platforms reflect FNB Art Joburg’s approach to supporting artists while creating multiple ways for audiences to engage with contemporary African art.

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Open City takes the fair beyond the convention centre

Running alongside the main fair, Open City returns from 20 August to 14 September 2026 in partnership with Brand South Africa.

The initiative extends FNB Art Joburg’s footprint across Johannesburg, connecting art with music, fashion, design, food and performances taking place throughout the city.

By transforming Johannesburg into an extended cultural programme, Open City highlights the wider creative ecosystem supporting the fair and the city’s cultural workers.

FNB Art Joburg takes place from 4–6 September 2026 at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Open City runs from 20 August–14 September 2026 across Johannesburg.