Adidas launches official Fifa World Cup 2026 Final match ball in SA

Adidas has revealed more about the Trionda Final, a special match ball created for the semi-finals, bronze final and final of the Fifa World Cup 2026.

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The ball will go on sale in South Africa from Friday, 17 July, ahead of the final between Argentina and Spain, on Sunday, 19 July 2026, adding a collector-focused product to the tournament’s closing stage.

For the first time in Fifa World Cup history, adidas has introduced a dedicated final match ball design rather than simply updating the colours of the tournament's original ball.

The result is a premium gold, black and white design that reflects the significance of football's biggest prize while maintaining the same performance technology used throughout the competition.

A ball designed for football's biggest moments

While retaining the proven four-panel construction introduced with the original Trionda Official Match Ball in October 2025, Trionda Final features a new visual identity inspired by the Fifa World Cup Trophy.

Its premium gold finish symbolises the sport's ultimate prize, contrasted against a bold black base and accented with dynamic pink and red details that create a visual connection with players' footwear on the pitch.

The ball also pays tribute to the tournament's closing venues through typography incorporated into its graphics. The four host cities of the decisive matches — Dallas, Atlanta, Miami and New York New Jersey — feature prominently across the design, while the remaining Fifa World Cup host cities are integrated into the triangular graphic elements across the surface.

Performance remains unchanged

Although the appearance has evolved, the technology inside Trionda Final remains identical to the official tournament ball used since the opening match.

The ball retains its innovative four-panel construction, strategically placed surface textures and deep seams that have been engineered to deliver consistent aerodynamics, flight stability and accuracy throughout the world's biggest football tournament.

It also incorporates the latest evolution of adidas Connected Ball Technology, providing real-time ball data to match officials to assist with faster decision-making while generating enhanced match insights throughout every game.

Celebrating the road to the final

The unveiling of Trionda Final reflects adidas' continued role at the centre of world football, marking the closing chapter of the first Fifa World Cup hosted across three nations.

The final itself promises to be one of the sport's biggest spectacles as defending European champions Spain take on reigning world champions Argentina in front of a global audience, with football's most coveted trophy on the line.

By introducing a unique match ball specifically for the tournament's concluding fixtures, adidas has created another layer of storytelling around the Fifa World Cup, celebrating not only the competition's elite players but also the journey that culminates in football's greatest prize.

For collectors, football enthusiasts and players alike, the adidas Trionda Final Official Match Ball goes on sale in South Africa from Friday, 17 July at adidas stores and selected retailers and online.