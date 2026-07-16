WoolworthsYouthMakers2026: Victori emerges as the new face of African luxury fashion

Born in Namibia and raised in Cape Town, Victoria Ongansie's work draws inspiration from the resilience that defines so many African stories. Image supplied

As the founder and creative director of Victori, Ongansie is creating more than luxury streetwear. She is building a fashion house where every garment tells a story, every collection reflects lived experience, and every design challenges long-held perceptions of African luxury.

For Ongansie, fashion has never simply been about clothing. It has always been about confidence, identity and creating pieces that allow people to express themselves with purpose.

Filling a gap in South African luxury fashion

The idea for Victori emerged after Ongansie identified an opportunity within South Africa's fashion industry that few brands were addressing.

While demand for premium designer fashion was growing among artists, creatives, media personalities and professionals attending premieres, red carpets and high-profile events, there were very few local luxury brands offering designer garments through a rental model.

"I noticed there were very few luxury local brands offering high-fashion garments for rent, despite growing demand from creatives, artists and professionals who constantly need standout looks for special moments," she explains.

Whether dressing clients for a Netflix premiere, an album cover shoot, a beauty campaign or a fashion event, Ongansie saw an opportunity to make luxury fashion more accessible without sacrificing exclusivity.





Today, Victori combines luxury ready-to-wear collections with elevated event wear available through rentals, giving customers the flexibility to either own timeless designer pieces or wear them for life's defining moments.

"At its core, Victori is about more than clothing. It's about celebrating confidence, ambition and African identity through thoughtful design," says Ongansie.

Fashion rooted in storytelling

Unlike brands driven by seasonal trends, every Victori collection begins with a story.

For Ongansie, storytelling is the foundation of design.

One of her most personal collections, Quiet Bloom, was inspired by one of the darkest periods of her own life, becoming a reflection on resilience, healing and personal growth.

"Every Victori collection begins with an emotion, an experience or a chapter of life that I want to translate into something people can wear."





She believes fashion becomes meaningful when customers see parts of their own journey reflected in what they wear.

"When people wear Victori, I hope they connect with the story behind it and find pieces of their own journey reflected in it."

Rather than producing garments that are simply fashionable, the brand aims to create lasting emotional connections.

"If someone puts on a Victori piece and feels more confident walking into a room, more expressive in who they are, or more connected to the story they're living, then we've created something far more valuable than clothing," she notes.

Redefining African luxury

Born in Namibia and raised in Cape Town, Ongansie's work draws inspiration from the resilience that defines so many African stories.

She believes African fashion should no longer be confined to traditional expectations or viewed as a niche category within the global luxury industry.

"I hope people don't simply see an African brand. I hope they see world-class design that challenges their perception of what African luxury can be."





She argues that African designers possess a unique advantage because their work is grounded in authentic lived experiences.

"We are a continent that has learned to create despite our circumstances. Time and again, we take our challenges and transform them into stories, innovation and art."

As consumers increasingly seek authenticity, craftsmanship and brands with purpose, Ongansie believes African designers are well positioned to shape the future of luxury streetwear.

"The future of luxury streetwear will be defined less by logos and hype, and more by storytelling, craftsmanship and authenticity."

Learning to balance creativity with business

Like many emerging designers, Ongansie's journey has involved learning skills far beyond fashion design.

"I never started Victori because I wanted to become an entrepreneur. I started because I wanted to create," she says.

Building a successful brand quickly required her to master manufacturing, pricing, funding, production planning, marketing, retail operations and cash flow management.





"There have been moments where I've questioned whether I was capable of running a business."

Those challenges ultimately strengthened both her business and creative vision.

"I've learned that creativity and business aren't competing with each other. They need each other."

She believes sustainable fashion businesses are built not only on creativity but also on understanding customers, building strong operational systems and remaining financially resilient.

A defining moment through Woolworths Youth Makers

Being selected as a Woolworths Youth Makers 2026 winner has accelerated Victori's growth in ways Ongansie says extend far beyond retail.

"It wasn't just about receiving funding or having our garments stocked in stores — it was about being seen."

Working alongside Woolworths buyers and mentors has given her valuable insight into scaling a fashion business for retail while maintaining its creative identity.





The experience has also shifted how she approaches long-term growth.

"Producing a collection at retail scale, understanding customer behaviour and working with experienced buyers has taught me lessons I couldn't have learned anywhere else."

Perhaps most importantly, the programme reinforced the value of mentorship and continuous learning.

"The biggest lesson I've taken is that building a successful fashion brand requires more than great design—it requires a business that can support creativity for the long term."

Building an industry, not just a brand

While proud of what Victori has achieved, Ongansie believes many talented South African designers still struggle to access funding, manufacturing and retail opportunities.

She says emerging brands often need more than project-based grants.

"What many businesses really need is working capital for production, sampling, marketing, logistics and simply keeping the business running."

She also believes entrepreneurship education should become a stronger focus within fashion training.

"Many designers graduate knowing how to design, but not how to price a garment, manage cash flow or prepare a business for retail."

Programmes like Woolworths Youth Makers demonstrate the impact of combining funding with mentorship and real commercial opportunities.

"If we want to build globally competitive African fashion brands, we need to invest in the businesses behind the creativity, not just the collections."

Looking to the global stage

Ongansie's ambitions stretch far beyond South Africa.

Her vision is to establish Victori as a globally recognised luxury fashion house proudly rooted in Africa while contributing to South Africa's wider creative economy.

As the brand grows, she hopes it will create opportunities for local manufacturers, artisans, textile innovators, photographers, stylists and creative professionals across the fashion value chain.

"Building a fashion brand should never be about one person; it should create opportunities for an entire ecosystem."

Ultimately, her goal is not only to elevate Victori, but to help redefine how African luxury is perceived around the world.

"I want people to look at our work and recognise the innovation, craftsmanship and vision before they recognise where it comes from. Then, when they discover it was created in South Africa, I hope it challenges every assumption they've ever held about African fashion."

For Ongansie, success will not simply be measured by global recognition for Victori, but by a future where African fashion stands confidently alongside the world's leading luxury houses — not as an emerging category, but as one helping shape the future of global design.