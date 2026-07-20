WoolworthsYouthMakers2026: Patns by Buhle shows how African-inspired design can scale

From a single blank tray gifted by a friend to a growing design brand recognised by Woolworths, Patns by Buhle founder Buhle Ramalepa is proving that creativity, resilience and entrepreneurship can transform everyday objects into meaningful works of art.

Patns by Buhle founder Buhle Ramalepa's handcrafted trays, homeware and lifestyle products are more than decorative pieces; they represent a growing movement of South African creative entrepreneurs reshaping perceptions of local design. Image supplied

At a time when consumers are increasingly seeking locally designed products with authentic stories, Ramalepa has built Patns by Buhle into a lifestyle brand that blends African-inspired patterns, functional design and personal storytelling.

Her handcrafted trays, homeware and lifestyle products are more than decorative pieces, they represent a growing movement of South African creative entrepreneurs reshaping perceptions of local design.

The brand's recent selection for the Woolworths Youth Makers 2026 programme marks another milestone in its evolution, providing access to mentorship, retail exposure and business development opportunities that could accelerate its next phase of growth.





An accidental idea that became a business

Like many entrepreneurs, Ramalepa never imagined a simple object would change her life.

"I was a broke full-time artist," she recalls. "I couldn't see myself working in an office or corporate environment, so I had to find a way to turn my passion for art into an income."

The turning point came when a friend emigrating overseas left behind a blank serving tray.

"Little did I know that one simple gift would become the beginning of Patns by Buhle."

Recognising an opportunity, she began transforming ordinary household items into artistic statement pieces while immersing herself in entrepreneurship programmes to understand how to build a sustainable business.





That commitment has paid off. Since launching the business, Ramalepa has won three entrepreneurship pitch competitions, exhibited at the German Embassy and recently showcased her products through Woolworths.

"When I look back, it's incredible to think that everything started with one blank tray."

Turning creativity into commerce

While artistic talent provided the foundation, Ramalepa says learning to think like a business owner proved to be her biggest challenge.

"Being a talented artist is very different from running a successful business," she explains.

"I had to learn about pricing, financial management, structure and building a professional brand."

Rather than treating Patns by Buhle as a creative hobby, she formalised the business, ensuring compliance while building systems capable of supporting long-term growth.

"The biggest lesson has been that creativity and business must go hand in hand."

That approach has strengthened the brand's credibility while opening opportunities for funding, partnerships and retail collaborations.

Design rooted in authenticity

Although Patns by Buhle celebrates African-inspired design, Ramalepa believes authenticity matters more than trying to fit expectations about what African design should look like.

"My inspiration comes from the patterns I see in everyday life rather than one specific culture."

She believes customers around the world increasingly connect with genuine stories instead of manufactured trends.

"When you stay true to your own story, your work becomes unique, and that's what people connect with."

That philosophy allows Patns by Buhle to remain proudly South African while appealing to an international audience looking for original design and craftsmanship.

Creating products with emotional value

For Ramalepa, every product begins with a story rather than a commercial brief.

"I want Patns by Buhle to be a testimony that pursuing your dreams is possible, even if you start with very little."

Many of her signature trays are personalised, allowing customers to choose colours and participate in the creative process.

"It's not just about owning a tray," she says.

"It's about owning something that reflects who they are."

That collaborative approach transforms functional products into deeply personal keepsakes while strengthening customer loyalty.

Functional art for modern homes

Balancing creativity with practicality remains central to every design.

"As an artist, I paint by instinct," Ramalepa explains.

"But when I'm creating for a customer, I'm very intentional."

Whether used for entertaining guests, decorating living spaces or displayed as artwork, every piece is designed to deliver both utility and aesthetic value.

"I don't want customers to receive just a tray—I want them to have an experience."





Growing Africa's creative economy

Ramalepa believes South Africa's creative economy is entering an exciting period as more programmes emerge to support entrepreneurs.

"We're seeing more support through funding opportunities, exhibitions, entrepreneurship programmes and markets."

While acknowledging that building a creative business remains challenging, she says these initiatives are helping more designers transform artistic talent into commercially sustainable enterprises.

"By staying authentic and producing high-quality work, I believe local businesses can compete globally while proudly representing where they come from."

The Woolworths Youth Makers effect

Being selected for the Woolworths Youth Makers programme has become one of the defining moments in the company's journey.

"It has been a huge validation for Patns by Buhle as a small but growing business."

Beyond increased visibility, the programme has helped Ramalepa strengthen internal systems, improve operational processes and prepare the business for future expansion.

"The programme introduced my work to new customers and opened doors that may not have been possible otherwise."

Perhaps most importantly, it has given her confidence to think bigger.





Learning beyond creativity

Working alongside Woolworths mentors has fundamentally changed how Ramalepa approaches entrepreneurship.

"As a creative, I used to keep many things in my head."

Today, she emphasises structured planning, organised processes and financial management.

"The biggest lesson I've learned is the importance of systems and structure."

She adds that one of the programme's greatest benefits has been discovering that entrepreneurship doesn't have to be a solitary journey.

"It reminded me that I'm not alone."

Changing perceptions of local design

As South Africans increasingly prioritise locally produced goods, Ramalepa believes businesses like Patns by Buhle are helping redefine the value of homegrown creativity.

"We're showing that locally made products can be high-quality, meaningful and beautifully designed."

Consumers, she says, increasingly want to understand who created the products they purchase.

"They want to know the story behind what they buy."

That shift is helping smaller design businesses compete against imported alternatives while showcasing South African craftsmanship.





Building a legacy beyond design

Looking ahead, Ramalepa's ambitions extend far beyond commercial success.

Her vision is to build Patns by Buhle into a globally recognised lifestyle brand while inspiring the next generation of African entrepreneurs.

Behind that ambition lies a deeply personal journey.

Having undergone a kidney transplant, spent years in and out of hospital and experienced repeated setbacks, she hopes her story demonstrates that circumstances need not define the future.

"I want people to see that I built a brand from something as simple as a blank tray."

Her message to aspiring entrepreneurs is one of resilience, faith and perseverance.

"My faith has taught me that God can take you from the pit to the palace. The journey may be difficult, but with perseverance, faith and belief in yourself, great things are possible."

As South Africa's creative economy continues to evolve, businesses like Patns by Buhle demonstrate that authentic storytelling, thoughtful design and entrepreneurial resilience can transform simple ideas into brands capable of competing on the global stage.