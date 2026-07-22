WoolworthsYouthMakers2026: How love and belonging inspired uBaliwe ceramics

Baliwe Sibisi, founder of uBaliwe. Image supplied.

Through thoughtfully crafted mugs, bowls, vases and homeware, Sibisi creates functional pieces designed to become part of life's most meaningful moments. Inspired by heritage, nature and contemporary design, every object is made with intention.

But behind the growing business is an even more personal story – one about belonging, love and a name that became the foundation of the brand.

From creative outlet to meaningful craft

uBaliwe began as a creative outlet rather than a business idea.

After stepping away from architecture, Sibisi discovered pottery as a way to reconnect with creativity and unwind after busy weeks. What started as a hobby soon became something more when the pieces she created began resonating with the people around her.

Initially, she made pieces from a place of love, creating mugs for friends who loved coffee and plates for those who enjoyed cooking. Over time, she realised people were connecting with more than just the objects themselves.

"They weren't simply purchasing an object; I would like to believe they were connecting with the meaning behind it," she says.

That realisation transformed ceramics from a personal practice into a platform for storytelling, connection and, eventually, a growing business.

A name built on love and belonging

The story behind uBaliwe begins with Sibisi's own name.

Given to her by her grandmother as an expression of love and acceptance, it became the foundation of the brand.

"To be counted is to be seen, valued, considered and embraced. It is the affirmation that you belong," she says.

That philosophy still shapes every ceramic piece she creates.

"I wanted to create a brand rooted in connection, memory and love. Every piece is made with the belief that people, stories and traditions matter and deserve to be acknowledged."

Creating pieces that hold memories

For Sibisi, ceramics are not just functional objects. They are vessels for the moments that shape our lives.

A cup can become part of someone's morning ritual, while a bowl can sit at the centre of a family meal filled with conversation and laughter. Over time, these everyday objects become woven into celebrations, traditions and memories.

"I've always believed that the objects we live with become part of our personal stories," she says. "A cup can hold a morning ritual, and a bowl can carry memories created over a meal with loved ones."

Image supplied.

This philosophy guides the way Sibisi approaches each creation, with every curve, texture and finish considered with intention.

Rather than creating objects simply to fill a space, she hopes each piece invites people to pause, reflect and find meaning in everyday moments.

Building a business with intention

While creativity sits at the centre of uBaliwe, Sibisi has also had to navigate the realities of turning a handcrafted practice into a sustainable business.

One of the biggest challenges has been balancing the creative side of ceramics with the operational demands of entrepreneurship.

"As a designer, you want to spend your time designing and creating, but entrepreneurship requires you to think about operations, marketing, finances and scaling," she says.

For Sibisi, sustainability begins with intentionality.

uBaliwe follows a slow-made approach, producing pieces in small batches while prioritising quality, craftsmanship and responsible production.

"Growth should not come at the expense of craftsmanship or sustainability," she says. "Instead, I see it as an opportunity to deepen our impact by creating pieces that are made to last and appreciated for years to come."

A new chapter through Woolworths Youth Makers

Being selected as a Woolworths Youth Makers 2026 winner has marked a significant milestone in uBaliwe's journey.

The programme has introduced Sibisi's work to new audiences while providing valuable mentorship, retail exposure and insight into what it takes to grow a purpose-driven creative business.





"Beyond the recognition, it has provided valuable visibility and validation for the work that I do," she says.

The experience has also reinforced her belief that there is space for meaningful, purpose-driven African design on larger retail platforms.

"One of the biggest lessons has been learning to trust the value of my story and perspective," she says.

"As creatives, it's easy to focus on what we still need to achieve, but the Youth Makers journey reminded me that authenticity is one of our greatest strengths."

For Sibisi, growth has never meant leaving behind the values that inspired uBaliwe.

"Growth doesn't require abandoning one's identity, it requires embracing it more fully."

Heritage expressed through contemporary design

Inspired by African heritage, contemporary forms and the textures of nature, uBaliwe's aesthetic balances organic beauty with refined design.

Sibisi describes her approach as Afro-modern, drawing from the landscapes, histories and cultural narratives that have shaped her perspective.

"My African heritage is central to how I see and interpret the world," she says. "Storytelling has always been a powerful way of preserving and passing down knowledge, culture and identity, and I approach ceramics in a similar way."

From earthy tones and tactile surfaces to carefully considered shapes, each piece reflects a connection between tradition and modern living.





"The colours, size, form and textures are never accidental; they are carefully considered to create an experience," she says.

While her earlier work focused on learning the technical process of working with clay, Sibisi says her practice has become increasingly intentional, guided by craftsmanship and how people connect with handmade pieces.

Crafting a legacy of connection

Looking ahead, Sibisi hopes uBaliwe will continue growing while remaining true to the values that inspired its beginnings: culture, memory, love and connection.

"I want to create pieces that reach homes in every corner of the world, carrying with them stories of belonging, craftsmanship and African creativity," she says.

Beyond ceramics, she hopes the brand will become a platform for opportunity, creating meaningful jobs while helping more people feel seen, valued and included.

For other young creatives hoping to turn their ideas into businesses, Sibisi believes authenticity is the foundation of meaningful work.

"Build from a place of authenticity and stay rooted in your purpose," she says. "Trends come and go, but meaningful work is built on intention, consistency and genuine connection to your craft."

"The things that make your work different are often the very things that make it valuable."