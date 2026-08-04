How Woolworths turned 15 young entrepreneurs into retail-ready brands

South Africa's small business sector is rich with entrepreneurial talent, but turning a promising idea into a scalable retail brand often requires more than passion. Access to funding, experienced mentors and established retail platforms remain some of the biggest barriers facing young business owners.

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Woolworths is changing that through its Youth Makers programme, which has selected 15 young entrepreneurs for a business development initiative designed to equip them with the tools needed to grow sustainable, retail-ready businesses.

Combining funding, mentorship and direct access to customers, the programme forms part of Woolworths' broader Inclusive Justice Initiative, which focuses on creating economic opportunities for young South Africans.

From entrepreneur to retailer

Open to entrepreneurs aged between 18 and 35, the 2026 Youth Makers competition attracted hundreds of entries from businesses operating across food, beauty, fashion, homeware and related sectors.

Finalists pitched their businesses to a panel of Woolworths judges, presenting their products, business models and growth ambitions. Entries were evaluated on creativity, commercial viability, authenticity, quality and long-term growth potential.

Fifteen winners were ultimately selected, representing industries including fashion, beauty, wellness, agriculture, publishing, design and home décor.

Rather than ending with prize money alone, the programme is designed to prepare businesses for long-term commercial success.

Each winner received:

A cash grant of more than R130,000



Mentorship from Woolworths retail specialists and business advisors



Marketing exposure to millions of Woolworths customers



The opportunity to showcase and sell products in flagship Woolworths stores across South Africa



Mentorship that builds sustainable businesses

While funding provides immediate support, Woolworths says mentorship has become one of the programme's most valuable components.

Retail and business mentors work closely with each entrepreneur to refine pricing strategies, improve production processes, strengthen quality control and address operational challenges that often prevent small businesses from scaling.

For many participants, the experience has shifted their thinking from simply creating great products to building commercially sustainable businesses capable of succeeding in competitive retail environments.

The programme also introduces founders to the technical and commercial requirements expected by major retailers, helping bridge the gap between entrepreneurship and national retail distribution.

Strong early results

The programme recently reached an important milestone with its first retail showcase at Woolworths Gateway in Durban.

Over the two-week activation, customers were able to purchase products directly from the participating Youth Makers while meeting many of the entrepreneurs behind the brands.

The results exceeded expectations.

More than 300 products were sold during the showcase, generating over R200,000 in revenue for participating businesses, excluding additional online sales many entrepreneurs reported after gaining exposure through Woolworths.

Importantly, all sales revenue goes directly to the participating entrepreneurs.

"The overwhelming success of the Durban showcase is confirmation that the Youth Makers model works," says Zinzi Mgolodela, Woolworths director for Corporate Social Justice.

"Access to mentorship, funding and the Woolworths customer base can deliver a meaningful contribution to small businesses. We are proud to witness young entrepreneurs become empowered to take their brands to the next level."

Taking local brands to more customers

Following the success of the Durban showcase, the programme is expanding to additional flagship stores.

The next Youth Makers showcase took place at Woolworths Mall of Africa from 22 July to 2 August, with participating entrepreneurs meeting customers in-store on 1 and 2 August.

The programme will then move to Woolworths Cavendish in Cape Town from 26 August to 6 September, with founders available on 5 and 6 September.

The showcases provide customers with an opportunity to discover emerging South African brands while supporting local entrepreneurs during an important stage of their business growth.

Building South Africa's next generation of businesses

As youth unemployment remains one of South Africa's most pressing economic challenges, programmes that combine practical business support with access to established retail markets are becoming increasingly important.

By pairing capital with mentorship and customer access, Youth Makers demonstrates how corporate-led enterprise development can help small businesses move beyond start-up status and become commercially sustainable brands.

For Woolworths, the initiative is about more than showcasing products on store shelves. It is about helping create the next generation of South African businesses — equipping young entrepreneurs with the knowledge, confidence and opportunities needed to compete in the country's retail sector and contribute to long-term economic growth.

Meet the 2026 Youth Makers winners

Baliwe Sibisi | UBaliwe

A handcrafted ceramics brand creating soulful, functional pieces inspired by African heritage, storytelling, and purpose.

Patrick Ferguson | Patrick Ferguson Designs

A couture-led fashion studio creating timeless, sustainable garments rooted in African craftsmanship and intentional design.

Buhle Ramalepa | Patns by Buhle

An African-inspired art and pattern design offering transforming everyday items into bold, functional statement pieces.

Thembeka Dube | KwaDube Essentials

A home décor and fragrance label, specialising in luxury home scents and handcrafted accessories.

Phiwe Mareka | Hide and Suede

A self-taught leather artisan creating handmade bags, wallets, personalised gifts, and leather home accessories.

Nthato Motlana | Marapyane Farms

A youth-owned agricultural business producing and packaging fresh vegetables for local markets.

Lethabo Mokoena | Walk Fresh

South Africa’s pioneering sneaker care service offering premium cleaning solutions and locally made care products.

Anointing Lukola | Mayaka Accessories

An Afrocentric accessories brand designing beaded bags that celebrate African artistry and modern fashion.

Kuhle Phumzile Zondo | E_mania

A sustainable fashion and production brand empowering emerging African creatives through design, manufacturing, and shared studio services.

Victoria Ongansie | Victori

A luxury African streetwear collection blending fashion, identity, and storytelling through bold, conscious design.

Andile Sasanti | Well N Well

A wellness-focused food label producing unsweetened, plant-based cultured almond milk using indigenous superfoods.

Nonhle Matsebula | Girl Boss Africa

A beauty and empowerment venture creating natural hair and skincare products for young African girls while promoting confidence and mentorship.

Nadia Jacobs | Noac

A women’s wear brand creating romantic, timeless and trendy pieces focused on individuality and self-expression.

Refilwe Xaba | Glolooks Kiddies

A natural children’s haircare range offering gentle, nourishing products tailored for textured and afro hair.

Keamogetswe Matsho | Maru Maphiri Group

An education and publishing company using storytelling to teach financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and life skills to children.