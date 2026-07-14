Mr Price Foundation opens applications for Bindzu Youth Fund

Mr Price Foundation is inviting young South African entrepreneurs to apply for the second cohort of the Bindzu Youth Fund by 17 July 2026.

The inaugural Bindzu Youth Fund cohort culminated in a national pitching competition, in which entrepreneur Kamogelo Selepe, founder of the AI-powered marketing and technology business ArcaneEdge, was awarded the programme's top prize of R1m. Image supplied.

The programme provides emerging businesses with access to skills, networks, and funding opportunities to support growth.

Training meets funding

The Bindzu Youth Fund is a multi-stage entrepreneurship development programme that combines practical business training, mentorship, coaching, business diagnostics and funding opportunities.

Designed for youth-owned businesses with high growth potential, the programme aims to strengthen entrepreneurs' capabilities, improve business sustainability and support the creation of employment opportunities in local communities.

The inaugural Bindzu Youth Fund cohort culminated in a national pitching competition, in which entrepreneur Kamogelo Selepe, founder of the AI-powered marketing and technology business ArcaneEdge, was awarded the programme's top prize of R1m.

Alongside her, 26 entrepreneurs from across the country also secured funding to help grow their businesses.

Opening doors

“South Africa has no shortage of young people with innovative business ideas.

“The challenge is often accessing the knowledge, networks and opportunities that allow those businesses to grow beyond the start-up phase,” said Duduzile Mathabela, entrepreneurship development programme manager for the Mr Price Foundation.

“Through the Bindzu Youth Fund, we want to open doors that many young entrepreneurs struggle to access on their own.

“Through combining practical business development with mentorship, funding opportunities and long-term support, we are helping build businesses that can create jobs, strengthen local economies and contribute meaningfully to South Africa's entrepreneurial ecosystem."

Programme details

The programme begins with an online business academy for up to 1,000 entrepreneurs.

From there, businesses will be selected to participate in intensive bootcamps, business diagnostics, expert mentorship, coaching and pitching opportunities.

The top 27 businesses, representing three businesses from each province, will share in more than R3m in funding, with further opportunities to compete for additional investment and receive post-programme support.

To qualify, applicants must be aged 18 to 34, own at least 51% of a business operating in South Africa for at least 12 months, have an annual turnover of less than R5m, and show commitment and potential to grow their business.

Applications can be made here.