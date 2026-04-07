Mr Price Foundation's pattern-making graduates bolster localisation efforts

The Mr Price Foundation has announced the graduation of its latest cohort from the Pattern Making Programme (PMP). This six-month initiative is specifically designed to bridge the critical technical skills gap in the clothing, textile, footwear, and leather (CTFL) manufacturing sector.

Yurissa Sawers, Mr Price Foundation Skills Development Programme Manager, at the recently held Pattern Making graduation. Image supplied

South Africa’s ambitious Retail-CTFL Master Plan aims to increase local sourcing to a 65% share of retail sales by 2030. Achieving this target requires more than just policy; it requires a highly skilled workforce capable of driving R69bn in local procurement and supporting 333,000 jobs across the value chain.

“South Africa cannot revitalise local retail manufacturing without rebuilding technical roles like pattern making, and this programme is part of that solution,” says Yurissa Sawers, Mr Price Foundation skills development programme manager.

“If South Africa wants more clothing made locally, it needs more of these technical skills in the system. We are positioning the foundation’s leadership in this space to ensure our youth are not just employed, but are essential to the industry’s survival and growth.”

Bridging the technical gap

While many graduates hold general fashion and textile qualifications, there is a noted shortage of specialists who understand the technical rigours of a factory environment. The pattern-making training focuses on production, sampling, fit, and factory readiness.

By combining classroom theory with practical experience at host manufacturing partners, the programme ensures that these interns transition from students to industry-ready professionals.

The timing of this graduation is pivotal. A February 2026 study by the Localisation Support Fund revealed that South African retailers could source an additional 81 million garments locally by 2030, provided the right industrial support is in place.

Furthermore, a March 2026 report from the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the DTIC) projected that Master Plan signatories would buy 402 million local units in 2025, a staggering 70% increase from 2019.

Driving competitiveness and productivity

To meet this surging demand, the local sector is under immense pressure to become more competitive, responsive, and faster to market. The Master Plan is explicit: local manufacturing must improve productivity and adaptability to compete with imports. Pattern makers are the architects of this transition; they are the link between a creative design and a production-ready garment that fits the consumer perfectly.

“This programme is about more than just sewing; it’s about technical precision that allows our local factories to compete on a global scale,” Sawyers continues. “Technical skills are helping shape the future of local retail production by building the capacity for long-term relevance and supply chain responsiveness.”

A celebration of transition

The recent graduation ceremony marks a significant milestone for the youth involved. For six months, they have received a dedicated mentorship, allowing them to focus entirely on mastering their craft.

These graduates are now equipped with the technical capability and the workplace confidence required to enter the formal manufacturing sector.

The Mr Price Foundation remains committed to youth empowerment and economic participation. By focusing on high-impact technical roles, the Foundation is not only helping young people find jobs but is actively rebuilding the backbone of the South African clothing industry.

As these graduates transition into the world of work, they carry with them the hopes of a sector undergoing a massive transformation – one pattern at a time.