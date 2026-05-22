Footgear, Barefoot No More initiative helps fund 10,000 school shoes

Thousands of South African learners are stepping into classrooms with renewed confidence as Footgear and non-profit partner Barefoot No More celebrate a major milestone in their national school shoe initiative.

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The retailer’s Shopper Bags to School Shoes campaign has officially reached its target of sponsoring 10,000 pairs of school shoes for children in need across South Africa.

The latest handover took place at Mikateka Primary School, where 2,300 learners received brand-new school shoes as part of the nationwide rollout.

Retail meets purpose-driven impact

Launched in 2023, the initiative transforms everyday retail purchases into community impact through the sale of 100% recyclable shopper bags available at Footgear stores nationwide.

Profits generated from each bag sold are directed toward funding school shoes for underserved learners, creating a direct link between customer participation and educational support.

According to Footgear sales executive Barry Sickle, the initiative was intentionally designed to align with the retailer’s core business while addressing a critical need affecting children’s dignity, wellbeing and educational participation.

“Corporate Social Responsibility means different things to different people; we chose to partner with Barefoot No More on a cause aligned with our business and close to our hearts — and those of our customers,” he said.

“A heartfelt thank you to our customers and staff whose ongoing support drives this mission forward. You are gifting children something that is a difference maker in their lives, ensuring they can focus on their education and step confidently into their futures.”

Addressing a basic but critical need

For many learners across South Africa, access to proper school shoes remains a daily challenge, particularly in communities where children walk long distances to school across difficult terrain.

The shoes supplied through the initiative are manufactured by Barefoot No More and specifically designed for durability, comfort and practicality. The PVC moulded school shoes are built to withstand harsh conditions while supporting learners through everyday school life.

Beyond footwear, the initiative highlights the growing role retailers are playing in socially driven commerce, where customer participation forms part of broader community upliftment strategies.

The campaign also reflects a wider shift toward purpose-led retail engagement, with brands increasingly connecting loyalty, sustainability and social impact within everyday consumer interactions.

Small purchases, long-term impact

As additional distributions continue across South Africa this month, the initiative demonstrates how relatively small retail-driven contributions can collectively create significant social value.

“The Shopper Bags to School Shoes project allows us to combine our passion for footwear with a purpose that truly matters — creating lasting, positive change in the lives of our country’s children,” Sickle added.

For thousands of learners now receiving school shoes, the campaign represents more than a donation. It restores comfort, dignity and confidence — one step at a time.