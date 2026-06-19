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    SA’s circular economy champs clean up at the 2026 Petco Awards

    Petco recently announced the winners of its annual awards, celebrating South Africa’s circular economy champions.
    19 Jun 2026
    19 Jun 2026
    The Green Youth Network claimed the Circular Economy Facilitation award for its work in mobilising young people as active participants in the circular economy. Image supplied.
    The Green Youth Network claimed the Circular Economy Facilitation award for its work in mobilising young people as active participants in the circular economy. Image supplied.

    Real people, real impact

    This year, the awards recognise 10 winners across eight categories and celebrate those who have made extraordinary contributions to South Africa’s collection and recycling industry.

    “These awards matter because they show what’s actually happening on the ground, done by real people, in communities across South Africa,” said Petco marketing manager Kara Rohleder.

    “Hopefully, they encourage consumers to participate in recycling and inspire others to start similar initiatives in the communities in which they live and work.”

    According to Rohleder, the organisation established the awards in 2015 to recognise excellence in packaging reuse, recycling and waste minimisation.

    As one of the country’s producer responsibility organisations, she said Petco’s main objective was to fulfil its member companies’ extended producer responsibility (EPR) obligations, as legislated by the government.

    “One of the ways we do this is by supporting the collection and recycling value chain, to ensure that our members’ post-consumer packaging gets collected for recycling and doesn’t end up in landfill or the environment,” explained Rohleder.

    “Beyond fulfilling these EPR obligations, Petco aims to foster a truly circular and inclusive economy by strengthening small businesses and developing the informal sector.”

    And the Petco Award goes to…

    Environmental Education and Awareness Initiative (shared):

    - Dada Waste Management – Johannesburg, Gauteng
    - Indaloyami Trading – Sasolburg, Free State

    Community Recycling Changemaker:

    - Bontle ke Tlhago – Diepsloot, Gauteng

    Entrepreneur of the Year:

    - Morolo Recycling – Orange Farm, Gauteng

    Kerbside Collection and Sorting Superhero:

    - Shomang Sebenzani Development Initiative – Alexandra, Gauteng

    Away-from-Home Collection and Recycling:

    - Mkwanazi Management Services – Standerton, Mpumalanga

    Responsible Packaging Design:

    - Mpact: PVC to PET initiative – Cape Town, Western Cape

    Circular Economy Facilitation:

    - Green Youth Network – Centurion, Gauteng

    Level Up Award (shared):

    - Westworld Recycling – Roodepoort, Gauteng

    - Jola Family Solutions – Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal
    Read more: recycling, Petco, Mpact, circular economy, Extended producer responsibility, EPR, post-consumer packaging
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