2025 Petco Awards: Meet the women driving South Africa’s circular economy

The Petco Awards aim to recognise the efforts of people driving South Africa’s circular economy – the women quietly transforming communities with their tireless work in changing how people deal with post-consumer packaging, creating much-needed income opportunities for others.

“There is no single solution to the packaging waste challenge,” said Telly Chauke, CEO of Petco.

“But every story of impact reminds us that South Africans are not waiting for permission or perfect conditions. They are building change from the ground up with courage, creativity and collaboration.”

Chauke said the awards underscored a key truth about South Africa’s circular economy – that real impact often happened quietly, behind the scenes, driven by people who were willing to shift, adapt and persist.

“Based on what the award winners have built and achieved, it is clear that recycling is about more than just bins and bags. It is about jobs, dignity, and caring for our communities,” she said.

Community Recycling Changemaker:

When Bulelwa Ntlola left a 20-year career in finance and banking, she thought she’d return to her roots in consulting or hospitality.

Recycling was never part of the plan. But during a visit to her hometown of Dimbaza — about 20km northwest of Qonce (formerly King William’s Town) in the Eastern Cape — she was struck by the degradation of the environment she had once known as clean and cared for.

“It broke my heart to see how dirty the place had become. The illegal dumping and trash piling up in public spaces — it was painful to witness,” she said.

What followed was a profound shift in direction. Driven by a sense of purpose and a deep desire to address the intersection of poverty, unemployment, and environmental neglect, Ntlola founded Rural Roots Waste Services – a co-recipient of this year’s Community Recycling Changemaker Award.

Entrepreneur of the Year:

When Keitumetse Mata first encountered informal waste pickers on the streets of Johannesburg, she didn’t yet know that she was standing on the edge of a life-changing opportunity.

She was curious about the value of the materials people were collecting daily, so she began researching environmental management in her spare time.

What she discovered not only changed her career path but sparked a larger mission to elevate recycling in one of South Africa’s most underserved provinces, the Free State.

“I came home to Welkom during the holidays and saw illegal dump sites everywhere,” she said.

“I realised that while scrap metal had a market, no one was taking plastic, paper, or cans seriously. The waste pickers were doing it just to survive, not as a business.”

Mata left her secure job and launched Boikanyo-Lesedi Environmental Waste Management in Welkom.

It was a leap of faith into an industry that was often dismissed as “dirty” and overlooked. But what set her apart was a commitment to transparency and dignity.

Circular Economy Facilitation:

On the outskirts of Durban, a quiet revolution is underway. In Hammarsdale, what once might have been dismissed as waste — packaging, food scraps, rubble, wood offcuts, and discarded textiles — is being transformed into bricks, compost, toys, and useful tools.

This is the work of USE-IT, a non-profit that’s making circular economy thinking not just a vision, but a lived reality in eThekwini.

At the heart of USE-IT’s operations is a belief in practical, scalable change. Working alongside partners like the CSIR, CHEP and township-based micro-enterprises, the organisation is proving that landfill diversion and local development go hand-in-hand.

Whether it’s training waste pickers in sustainable skills, supporting small recycling businesses, or developing new products from waste materials, USE-IT is showing how innovation and inclusion can reshape an entire city’s relationship with waste.

It’s this impact-driven approach that earned USE-IT the 2025 Circular Economy Facilitation Award — a recognition of its leadership in waste beneficiation, enterprise support, and job creation.

Over the past year alone, the organisation has processed more than 1,400 tonnes of waste, supported over 100 waste collectors, and helped multiple small businesses take root.

With backing from eThekwini’s Economic Development Unit and other partners, USE-IT continues to expand its footprint — not just in terms of operations, but in changing mindsets.

Level Up:

It started with a simple morning routine. Each day on her way to work, Mary Maphula would pass a group of waste pickers gathered at a street corner in Johannesburg, sorting through recyclables.

At first, they were just familiar faces. Then came the greetings. Then the conversations. And then, one day, one of the men introduced her to his daughter, explaining that every bottle and can he collected was part of his effort to put her through university.

“That moment stuck with me,” Maphula said. “I saw beyond the overalls and trolleys. I saw dignity, determination, and humanity.”

The encounter planted a seed that would eventually grow into TK Recycling — a business built on community, compassion and the belief that waste, when treated with care, can be a source of renewal.

What began as small gestures — sharing leftovers, collecting recyclables at home, encouraging neighbours to do the same — became a mission to uplift others and change the way society views informal recycling.

Today, TK Recycling is a vital part of the Johannesburg community, providing both environmental solutions and social support to those who need it most.

And for this impact, it has been honoured with the 2025 Level Up Award, which recognises businesses that have used previous support from Petco — such as infrastructure, training or equipment — to dramatically grow their impact.

Kerbside Collection and Sorting Superhero:

In the heart of Cape Town’s Bellville, the Greater Tygerberg Partnership (GTP) is proving that waste isn’t just a problem to be managed — it’s a powerful tool for community upliftment.

This year, the organisation has been recognised with the 2025 Kerbside Collection and Sorting Superhero Award for its outstanding contributions to local sustainability and inclusion in the recycling space.

The award recognises separation-at-source projects that are efficient, long-running and rooted in the community. The Trolley and Recycling Project – launched in 2019 – is one of GTP’s most impactful efforts to date.

The project offers waste pickers in Bellville a more organised and secure way to earn a living. In partnership with the Voortrekker Road Corridor Improvement District, MES Cape Town and Green Cape, it has evolved into a hands-on, community-driven response to waste and unemployment.

The initiative supports homeless and unemployed individuals by providing them with daily stipends, job training, and upgraded trolleys designed for safety and capacity.