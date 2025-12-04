Fibre Circle colloquium calls for stronger partners to transform South Africa’s circular paper economy

The Fibre Circle Speaking Together Colloquium, hosted on 27 November brought together government, municipalities, reclaimers, SMMEs, mills, brand owners and academics to prioritise a more inclusive circular economy.

Fibre Circle, the Producer Responsibility Organisation (PRO) for South Africa’s paper and paper packaging sector, gathered stakeholders from across the waste and recycling value chain at its Speaking Together Colloquium in Johannesburg. The goal was to focus on increasing collection and recycling rates, stimulating economic growth and finding collaborative ways to create sustainable jobs and improve waste management.

Under the theme “From Waste to Work”, the event drew representatives from government, municipalities, brand owners, packaging manufacturers, reclaimers, recyclers, small to medium-sized enterprises (SMMEs) and academia. Discussions centred on practical collaboration, the reclaimers’ role in material recovery, and the policy and infrastructure changes needed to transform the country’s circular paper economy.

Fibre Circle CEO, Edith Leeuta highlighted the importance of industry players coming together to solve industry issues. “Our role as an institution is to be a national convener and a home where government, industry, municipalities, recyclers, investors, innovators and waste planners can come together to shape South Africa’s present and future in the circular paper economy,” said Leeuta. “We need to solve the challenges facing the sector, but we also recognise that you can’t deal with the problem if you don’t know the size of the problem.”

This means understanding the impact made by every cog in the value chain, so solutions are both relevant and sustainable.

Pamela Nxumalo, provincial director of waste management at the Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, positioned the circular economy as a core development priority.

“The approach to policy about transitioning to a circular economy is increasingly recognised by government as a core determinant of economic competitiveness and sustainable growth,”she said. “Extended producer responsibility is one of our latest policy responses, and we are exploring further economic instruments and incentives to enhance the contribution of the waste sector to the circular economy.”

From a municipal perspective, Aluoneswi Elvis Mafunzwaini, general manager at Pikitup Johannesburg, outlined both progress and pressure in the city.

“We are collecting around 1.9 million tonnes of waste a year in Johannesburg and only manage to divert about 70,000 tonnes. Over the last five years, we sit at roughly 22% diversion against a 40% target by 2025,” said Mafunzwaini. “We need to ramp up diversion, strengthen separation at source and galvanise all stakeholders, which include producer responsibility organisations, waste reclaimers and waste pickers, if we are to protect our remaining landfill airspace and support a real circular economy.”

The African Reclaimers Organisation (ARO) brought hard data on the contribution of reclaimers working in streets and communities across South Africa, highlighting the value of the role they play and how transformative collaboration could be if it empowered reclaimers and recognised the work they do.

“In one of our projects, we tracked 945 reclaimers over 18 months and recorded 46,000 tonnes of material collected by our members,” says Noluthando Tutani, Programme Manager at ARO. “Reclaimers are responsible for many of the big numbers reported every month. Supporting a reclaimer pulling a bag through the suburbs is one of the most affordable and effective collection solutions the sector has.”

The discussions throughout the Colloquium made it clear that no single part of the value chain can strengthen South Africa’s circular paper economy on its own. Manufacturers, retailers, reclaimers, municipalities, recyclers, researchers and policymakers each carry a piece of the system, and real progress depends on how effectively these pieces connect. Delegates repeatedly pointed to partnership as the foundation for better collection systems, stronger feedstock flows, reliable data, improved infrastructure and the long-term viability of recycling-led jobs and enterprises. This collaborative approach is shaping the sector’s next phase of growth and is central to the work ahead.

When reclaimers have access to stable working spaces, manufacturers receive cleaner and more consistent fibre, retailers drive demand for recycled content, and when municipalities and PROs coordinate effectively, the entire system is stronger and more effective. Connections translate directly into jobs, improved recovery, better data, reduced pressure on landfills and a more competitive manufacturing base.

The colloquium emphasised that if these partnerships are to deliver their full value, they must be matched by changes in consumer behaviour. The sector cannot overcome contamination, littering or shrinking landfill airspace without consumers who understand the impact of their choices. Industry, municipalities and reclaimers can strengthen collection systems, but the material they receive still depends on how households handle waste at the source.

As Leeuta said, “The conversation today is one step towards building a shared accountability for the outcomes we want to see, and this means collaboration and education across sectors and consumers.”