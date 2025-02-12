Fibre Circle and Good Work Foundation launch partnership to promote environmental education

Fibre Circle and the Good Work Foundation (GWF) have partnered to promote environmental education. Launched at GWF’s Hazyview Campus, the initiative empowers learners with recycling knowledge and sustainable practices in schools.

On Friday, 7 February 2025, Fibre Circle and the Good Work Foundation officially launched their partnership at the GWF Hazyview Campus, marking the beginning of a transformative collaboration aimed at fostering environmental awareness and sustainability within education.

The event featured inspiring keynote addresses from Kate Groch, founder and CEO of the Good Work Foundation, and Edith Leeuta, CEO of Fibre Circle.

Fumani Mathumbu, the Hazyview GWF Campus manager, warmly welcomed the Fibre Circle team, emphasising the campus’s eagerness to learn and share best practices in sustainable environmental protection.

Kate Groch reflected on her career journey, noting how this initiative has brought her full circle back to environmental education. "Not just teaching recycling, but environmental stewardship and being good citizens," she stated, reinforcing the broader mission of instilling responsible environmental behaviour in young minds.

Edith Leeuta emphasised the deep-rooted connection between people and nature. "We come from a people who have always been one with nature," she said, reminding attendees of the importance of maintaining and honouring that connection. She added: "We are in it to win it together. We look forward to a sterling future and a partnership that will keep growing and growing."

Moses Kekana on the Importance of Recycling Fibre Circle and The GDF Team

A highlight of the event was the inspiring address by Dimakatso Mbatha, CEO and founder of DL Consulting, who shared her journey of how recycling funded her education and eventually led her to establish a successful waste management business that now provides employment and contributes positively to society.

To mark the occasion, Fibre Circle presented 35 waste bins to be distributed among various GWF campuses, along with bulk bags and waste picker tongs to support waste collection efforts. Recognising the potential impact of this initiative, the two CEOs agreed on the importance of expanding the programme to additional campuses.

The launch was attended by 80 learners from Tfholinhlanhla Primary School, as well as community members, principals, and teachers from various schools in and around Hazyview. Additionally, the learners and community that were present were taken through an informative session on the importance of recycling by the Fibre Circle team member, Moses Kekana.

The Good Work Foundation has pioneered a unique holistic educational ecosystem, partnering with young people to support their development into well-rounded, employable citizens. Through creative and engaging digital education, GWF provides primary school learners from Grade 3 to Grade 7 with a complementary curriculum designed to inspire curiosity and learning.

The collaboration between Fibre Circle and GWF will further extend this vision by integrating environmental awareness and recycling education into GWF’s existing programmes. Fibre Circle’s Zithande Mzansi programme has already made a significant impact on learners across South Africa, and this partnership will now enable even more schools, learners, and educators to benefit from its resources and initiatives.

This partnership marks a milestone in driving sustainable education, empowering young learners to become environmental stewards, and ensuring that communities have access to the knowledge and tools needed for a cleaner, greener future.



