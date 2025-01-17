ESG Circular Economy & Waste Management
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Fibre CircleSappiBonitasDarkMatterEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    A heartfelt thank you to our recycling champions

    , issued by Fibre Circle
    17 Jan 2025
    17 Jan 2025
    Fibre Circle expressed heartfelt gratitude to waste reclaimers and buy-back centres by distributing food parcels in December, recognising their vital role in recycling and inspiring renewed commitment for 2025.
    Fibre Circle & Greener Pastures - Mall of Thembisa
    Fibre Circle & Greener Pastures - Mall of Thembisa
    Waste Reclaimers - Enviroserv Facility - Chloorkop
    Waste Reclaimers - Enviroserv Facility - Chloorkop
    At the Alexandra Water Warrior Recycling Station
    At the Alexandra Water Warrior Recycling Station

    As we reflect on the past year, we are filled with gratitude for the countless contributions of our stakeholders, including the tireless efforts of Waste Reclaimers, Waste Buy-Back Centres, and other enterprises that form the backbone of South Africa’s recycling value chain.

    This December, Fibre Circle had the privilege of expressing our thanks tangibly by distributing food parcels to these unsung heroes—a gesture that reminded us of the profound impact of their work. Their gratitude and resilience inspire us to carry this spirit of appreciation and collaboration into 2025, with a renewed commitment to supporting those who make sustainability possible.

    The initiative, which saw the distribution of 2,000 food buckets, was made possible through the collaborative efforts of Fibre Circle and several SMME partners, waste buy-back centres, and waste collection partners. These premises, which act as central hubs for many waste pickers, were strategically chosen as distribution points to ensure accessibility and convenience.

    Through our network of partners, we distributed the food buckets across six provinces: Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Free State, and the Western Cape. This broad outreach underscores Fibre Circle’s commitment to supporting waste reclaimers nationwide. The initiative not only provided much-needed assistance but also fostered a sense of community and appreciation among those who tirelessly contribute to sustainable waste management.

    Among those who partnered with Fibre Circle was Phumelele Nonkala of MK Green Solutions, a youth-owned waste management and recycling company in Pietermaritzburg. “We had the privilege of spreading joy and gratitude with food parcel deliveries to the incredible waste reclaimers we work with throughout the year. Waste reclaimers are the backbone of our recycling efforts. We are so thankful for their dedication to creating a cleaner and more sustainable future." Fibre Circle Collections Logistics Coordinator, Moses Kekana, highlighted that “Waste Reclaimers ensure that valuable waste materials are reintroduced into the production cycle, which not only keeps waste out of landfills but also increases its life cycle in the circular economy.”

    Fibre Circle has emphasised the importance of recognising and supporting waste reclaimers. Waste reclamers are often overlooked and lack the support they deserve. This initiative is our way of acknowledging their invaluable work and ensuring they feel valued.

    The success of this distribution has inspired Fibre Circle to expand the programme, to reach even more waste reclaimers. Anza Muntswu of Greenza Environmental Service, a Fibre Circle SMME partner in Thohoyandou, concurs, noting that “as a Buy-Back Centre, we distributed half of our hampers in December with an eye on handing out the rest now in January when we know that people struggle to adjust to the competing demands of a new year. We are aiming for something even bigger in 2025.”.

    Fibre Circle extends its gratitude to all distribution partners who made this initiative possible and looks forward to continuing its efforts to support the champions of the waste management value chain in the years to come.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Dumisani Khumalo

    Marketing & Communications Manager at Fibre Circle
    Fibre Circle
    Fibre Circle is a government-recognised producer responsibility organisation. We manage extended producer responsibility programmes to keep paper and paper packaging, which are renewable and recyclable products, out of South Africa’s landfills.
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz