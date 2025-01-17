A heartfelt thank you to our recycling champions

Fibre Circle expressed heartfelt gratitude to waste reclaimers and buy-back centres by distributing food parcels in December, recognising their vital role in recycling and inspiring renewed commitment for 2025.

Fibre Circle & Greener Pastures - Mall of Thembisa Waste Reclaimers - Enviroserv Facility - Chloorkop At the Alexandra Water Warrior Recycling Station

As we reflect on the past year, we are filled with gratitude for the countless contributions of our stakeholders, including the tireless efforts of Waste Reclaimers, Waste Buy-Back Centres, and other enterprises that form the backbone of South Africa’s recycling value chain.

This December, Fibre Circle had the privilege of expressing our thanks tangibly by distributing food parcels to these unsung heroes—a gesture that reminded us of the profound impact of their work. Their gratitude and resilience inspire us to carry this spirit of appreciation and collaboration into 2025, with a renewed commitment to supporting those who make sustainability possible.

The initiative, which saw the distribution of 2,000 food buckets, was made possible through the collaborative efforts of Fibre Circle and several SMME partners, waste buy-back centres, and waste collection partners. These premises, which act as central hubs for many waste pickers, were strategically chosen as distribution points to ensure accessibility and convenience.

Through our network of partners, we distributed the food buckets across six provinces: Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Free State, and the Western Cape. This broad outreach underscores Fibre Circle’s commitment to supporting waste reclaimers nationwide. The initiative not only provided much-needed assistance but also fostered a sense of community and appreciation among those who tirelessly contribute to sustainable waste management.

Among those who partnered with Fibre Circle was Phumelele Nonkala of MK Green Solutions, a youth-owned waste management and recycling company in Pietermaritzburg. “We had the privilege of spreading joy and gratitude with food parcel deliveries to the incredible waste reclaimers we work with throughout the year. Waste reclaimers are the backbone of our recycling efforts. We are so thankful for their dedication to creating a cleaner and more sustainable future." Fibre Circle Collections Logistics Coordinator, Moses Kekana, highlighted that “Waste Reclaimers ensure that valuable waste materials are reintroduced into the production cycle, which not only keeps waste out of landfills but also increases its life cycle in the circular economy.”

Fibre Circle has emphasised the importance of recognising and supporting waste reclaimers. Waste reclamers are often overlooked and lack the support they deserve. This initiative is our way of acknowledging their invaluable work and ensuring they feel valued.

The success of this distribution has inspired Fibre Circle to expand the programme, to reach even more waste reclaimers. Anza Muntswu of Greenza Environmental Service, a Fibre Circle SMME partner in Thohoyandou, concurs, noting that “as a Buy-Back Centre, we distributed half of our hampers in December with an eye on handing out the rest now in January when we know that people struggle to adjust to the competing demands of a new year. We are aiming for something even bigger in 2025.”.

Fibre Circle extends its gratitude to all distribution partners who made this initiative possible and looks forward to continuing its efforts to support the champions of the waste management value chain in the years to come.



