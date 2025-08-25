South Africa
    Levi's unveils the 501 Curve tailored for every silhouette

    Levi’s officially launched the 501 Curve in South Africa with actress, style icon, and activist Nomzamo Mbatha returning as the face of Levi’s Curvy and rocking the new 501 Curve.
    25 Aug 2025
    Staying true to the legacy of the original, the 501 Curve incorporates a high rise, button fly, and straight leg, but with thoughtful design updates.

    A more contoured hip-to-waist ratio to eliminate back gaping and extra room in the seat and thigh delivers a comfortable, sculpted fit.

    Crafted to enhance and flatter, this innovative denim offering ensures that more body types can experience the effortless style of the 501 jean.

    “We went through many variations and wear tests to land on this shape, and we feel that it’s a truly authentic 501 jean imbued with Levi’s DNA, but for a curvy body that might not have been able to find the right fit with our other 501 fits,” says Jill Guenza, VP of Women’s Apparel Design at Levi’s.

    For Mbatha, this moment was personal. She began her journey with Levi’s as a brand promoter during her university days. Today, as the returning face of the Levi’s Curvy campaign and an icon in her own right, she’s embodying a full-circle moment by coming home to the brand that saw her from the start.

    “What an incredible series of events to officially launch the 501 Curve in South Africa,” says Mbatha. “The 501 Curve makes sense for our women who want to celebrate their curves. To be the face of not only the Curvy range but also the 501 Curve locally is a huge honour.”

    The new 501 Curve is available for purchase in-store nationwide or online.

