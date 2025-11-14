Goliath Gaming head to Global Esports League in France

Goliath Gaming, a South African gaming organisation, has been officially invited to compete in Capcom’s annual Street Fighter League (SFL) Pro-Europe, recognised as one of the most prestigious global tournaments in esports.

Image supplied

This invitation marks a historic milestone, as Goliath Gaming is reportedly the first team from outside Europe ever to participate in the SFL Pro-Europe competition.

They join six elite organisations from across Europe, including global esports giants Ninjas in Pyjamas (NIP), MOUZ, and Wolves Esports, the esports arm of English Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The two-week competition will take place in Paris, France, this November, where teams will compete for a share of $100,000 (R1.7m).

Goliath Gaming team captain Jabhi ‘JabhiM’ Mabuza, is no stranger to headlines, having earned widespread respect for multiple victories against former world champions at international esports events.

JabhiM has assembled a squad of African all-stars to represent club and continent in the event.

Team Goliath Gaming

Jabhi ‘JabhiM’ Mabuza (31) South Africa, team captain

“It feels amazing to represent Goliath Gaming, and by extension Africa, at the SFL, and we really hope we can do well. I always had a feeling that Africa would receive an opportunity like this - I just didn’t think it would happen so soon!”

Chukwudi 'ChuX' Okoli (35) 2x Red Bull Kumite Nigeria champion

“It means a lot to me - being part of the first African team in the SFL. There are a lot of players on the continent, many of them my friends, who have waited a long time for something like this. The boys and I will do our best!”

Reneil ‘JokerJokez’ Landell (30) U.K., 2x SFL contender

“I'm extremely proud to represent Goliath Gaming at Street Fighter League. Africa is the motherland - the roots. To represent that on a global stage is nothing short of an honour.”

Mark Moonsamy (33) South Africa, Red Bull Kumite 2024 champion

“It’s an honour to represent Goliath Gaming and be a part of the first African team in the SFL. Now is the time for us to showcase the skill we have and to ensure we set the way for future talent and to never let Africa be left out of the conversation.”

Stephan Vermaas, manager at Goliath Gaming, is ecstatic for this opportunity that has been presented, which will showcase South Africa and African talent to the world.

“This is a massive opportunity for us! It still feels surreal to have been invited to such a big global event. It’s the icing on the cake for what’s been a great year for us. These kinds of feats really wouldn’t be possible without having such a strong team of players who are so dedicated to their craft, and the incredible support we receive from partners like McDonald’s, Acer and Red Bull. We’re going to do all we can to support the squad and make an impression on the global stage.”