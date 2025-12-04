South Africa
Healthcare Hospital Groups
    Johann Rupert’s Remgro, MSC’s IHL plan Mediclinic takeover

    Building on its R75bn acquisition of Mediclinic in 2023, Johann Rupert’s investment holding company, Remgro, and Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) recently announced restructuring plans for the private hospital group.
    4 Dec 2025
    Image credit: , , via Wikimedia Commons
    Image credit: HelenOnline, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

    This move will result in Remgro becoming the sole owner of Mediclinic’s Southern African operations, while Investment Holding Limited (IHL), MSC’s subsidiary, will assume full ownership of Hirslanden’s operations in Switzerland.

    According to Business Insider, Mediclinic Southern Africa is the region’s third-largest private healthcare provider, with more than 21,400 employees at 50 hospitals.

    By taking sole ownership of their respective regional assets, the restructuring aims to enhance each company’s strategy and operations through localised partnerships and brand strength.

    “The potential transaction will be structured with a view to ensuring continuity and stability for Mediclinic Holdings employees and patients,” said the companies in a statement.

    BusinessTech reports that the companies will also continue to hold their respective joint interest in the Middle East Spire Healthcare Group plc businesses.

    “This will solidify the partnership between Remgro and IHL, presenting the business with a shareholding foundation to continue its growth trajectory in the UAE,” said the companies.

    Mediclinic was founded in 1983 in South Africa and has since expanded into a global network with operations in Southern Africa, Switzerland, and the Middle East.

    healthcare, Johann Rupert, Mediterranean Shipping Company, MSC, Remgro, private healthcare, Business Insider, Mediclinic Southern Africa, South African private healthcare, South African healthcare
