    Department of Health relaunches South Africa’s TB Caucus

    The Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, called on South Africans, especially Members of Parliament (MPs), to vigorously champion the response to end TB as he relaunched the South African chapter of the Global TB Caucus in Parliament, Cape Town.
    29 Oct 2025
    Image credit: on Pexels
    Image credit: ShotPot on Pexels

    The caucus is a network that urges parliamentarians to become champions in the fight against tuberculosis, which remains the single biggest infectious disease killer in South Africa, taking the lives of 56,000 people every year.

    “These are not mere statistics; they represent mothers, fathers, children, colleagues, neighbours, and community members whose lives have been tragically curtailed by a preventable and curable condition.

    “Our young and elderly, irrespective of race or social standing, remain vulnerable, and this epidemic continues to sap our economy, impede development, and exacerbate inequalities,” said the minister.

    South Africa is among the top 30 high-burden TB countries globally, with an estimated 54% of people with TB coinfected with HIV.

    The country continues to bear a heavy burden of TB, compounded by the ongoing challenges of HIV and non-communicable diseases.

    “Our success as a country will be gauged by reduced mortality, increased treatment success, and restored dignity for every South African living with or affected by TB,” Motsoaledi said.

    The minister said the focus must remain unequivocal, which includes early diagnosis, effective treatment, and addressing the root causes of TB.

    Keep TB message alive

    Parliamentarians signed the Barcelona Declaration after a debate during the sitting led by Motsoaledi.

    The Barcelona Declaration on TB is a 2014 pledge signed by parliamentarians to increase political commitment and investment in the fight against tuberculosis, and it established the Global TB Caucus.

    Motsoaledi said the role of parliamentarians was to keep the TB message alive.

    “TB is not just a medical issue but a societal issue; it needs political will that is driven by parliamentarians,” said Motsoaledi.

    He urged parliamentarians to be the bridge between the health sector and the communities they were elected to serve.

    Acting chairperson of the Health Portfolio Committee, Sheilla Xego, said the relaunch was a call to action.

    “Today is more than just a formal gathering; it is a powerful moment. It is a renewed commitment to end a deadly disease,” she noted.

    “Parliament isn’t standing by as TB continues to kill people,” she added.

    Solly Nduku, who is the SA National Aids Council Civil Society Forum national chairperson, and Russell Rensburg, TB Accountability Consortium programme director, said the relaunch would encourage political accountability as part of citizens’ right to health.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
