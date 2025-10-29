DBE, Dove, and DBSA launch #ChangeTheCompliment campaign

By the time they’ve reached the age of 13, around 83% of girls have used selfie editing or retouching apps or filters. In South Africa, 20% of girls aged 10–17 said they would be willing to be 25% less intelligent if they could be 25% more beautiful. In an effort to encourage girls to feel confident beyond appearance-based praise, Dove, the Department of Basic Education (DBE), and the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) launched the #ChangeTheCompliment campaign on International Day of the Girl Child 2025.

As part of Dove’s Self-Esteem Project (DSEP), this year’s campaign asked parents and educators to focus praise on girls’ values, achievements, and inner strengths, not just appearance.

This ongoing collaboration with the DBE reflects a sustained commitment to building self-worth and resilience among South African girls.

Body confidence

In the week leading up to International Day of the Girl Child, Unilever employees, Dove influencers, and learner support agents from the DBE delivered body confidence workshops at several schools in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, such as Umqhele Comprehensive, Bonwelong Primary, Midrand High, and Newlands East Secondary School, reaching 600 learners through hands-on self-esteem education.

The #ChangeTheCompliment campaign challenges the norm of praise based on appearance.

Instead, it urged South Africans to broaden the way we compliment girls, empowering them with recognition for their courage, creativity, intelligence, and achievements.

This initiative is not about eliminating compliments like “pretty” or “cute,” but about fostering confidence that extends beyond physical appearance.

For Dove, the campaign represents a commitment to helping girls develop confidence that isn’t tied to appearance alone.

When girls are only praised for their looks, they begin to believe that’s where their value lies.

But when we shift compliments to celebrate their creativity, kindness, courage, or intelligence, we help them see their full worth.

Lasting self-esteem

"For the young girls we reach, this change can be transformational — it builds lasting self-esteem and empowers them to lead, dream, and thrive beyond beauty,” says Anele Nzimande Maphanga, PR lead (BWPC) at Unilever.

The Commemoration of the Girl Child at Midrand High School on 17 October brought together the Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Dr Reginah Mhaule; Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane; acting director-general Granville Whittle; DBSA executives; Unilever and Dove representatives; Unicef; GIZ; and other key stakeholders.

The event featured motivational talks, panel discussions, and learner voices under the theme: “The Girl I Am. The Change I Lead.”

The Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Dr Reginah Mhaule, said, “For over seven years, we have walked this journey with Unilever, through its Dove brand, creating spaces of reflection and empowerment for our young people.

“In recent years, we have been joined by the DBSA — a partnership that has strengthened both the reach and impact of this important work.

“We do this because we believe that, while our country has made significant progress in achieving gender parity in access to education, the lived realities of young women and girls still call for deeper, more sustained attention.

“At the same time, we recognise the growing need to respond to the vulnerabilities of young men and boys, ensuring that no one is left behind in our collective pursuit of equality, dignity, and opportunity.”

Girls' empowerment

With over 500 learner support agents trained to deliver body confidence workshops, thousands of learners across South Africa will gain access to evidence-based resources and support, thus creating a sustainable foundation for girls' empowerment.

“Growing up, I often heard compliments about my looks, but the words that truly shaped me were those that recognised my kindness, courage, and creativity.

“As South Africans, we have the power to uplift the next generation by celebrating their talents and dreams,” says Dove influencer, Lesego Legobane aka Thickleeyonce.

The #ChangeTheCompliment campaign urges all South Africans to celebrate girls for who they are and what they do, not just how they look.

By expressing sentiments like “You are beautiful and courageous” or “You are intelligent”, we can foster a generation that recognises their intrinsic worth beyond just physical appearance.