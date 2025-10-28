Emergency mission underway in Argentina to help over 60 zoo animals

Global animal welfare organisation Four Paws has started the first phase of its emergency mission at former Zoo Luján in Argentina, which was closed in 2020 due to serious animal welfare concerns. Veterinarians and wildlife experts are now on-site, providing over 60 big cats and two bears with urgent care. The month-long veterinary assessment – the largest of big cats in a zoo ever carried out in such a short timeframe in Latin America – presents a major logistical challenge. Many enclosures at the former zoo are small and overcrowded, housing large groups of big cats, often lions and tigers together. The bears are kept separately, also in confined conditions.

In August 2025, Four Paws and the Environmental Control Brigade of the National Undersecretariat of the Environment conducted an initial visual assessment of the animals at former Zoo Luján. Following this visit, Four Paws took over responsibility for the care of the big cats and bears at the site.

“We have serious concerns over the animals’ safety, health, and well-being. Some require critical attention. It is vital that we check the health status of each animal to ensure their immediate needs are addressed. To do this, every lion, tiger and bear must be sedated and moved to a temporary veterinary field unit on-site. There, two veterinary teams carry out examinations and perform emergency surgeries if needed. Our work will not end with the veterinary assessment. We are already planning next steps to ensure the animals have a better chance in life,” explains veterinarian Dr Amir Khalil, who leads the Four Paws emergency mission in Argentina.

Agreement with Argentine government to better protect big cats

Easing the current animal welfare emergency at the former Zoo Luján marks the first step in delivering a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), agreed between Four Paws and the Argentine government in July 2025. The MoU outlines the collective goal to end the private keeping and commercial trade of big cats in the country. It was signed by Daniel Scioli, the Secretary of Tourism, Environment, and Sports, and Luciana D’Abramo, chief programs officer of Four Paws.

“The MoU enables Four Paws to act as a neutral consultant providing expertise to all authorities and legislators to assess the keeping conditions of big cats in Argentina. Where needed, we will work with the government to relocate animals to species-appropriate environments. We know that many big cats in Argentina live in inappropriate conditions and face ongoing animal welfare concerns. Our aim is to secure legislative reforms that strengthen animal welfare standards for big cats across the country and prevent future welfare emergencies. Argentina now has the opportunity to become a regional champion for the protection of big cats,” says Luciana D’Abramo.