Pack hope, restore dignity: How your company can make a real difference this 16 Days of Activism

Every year, South Africa observes the global 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign – a time to raise awareness, spark conversations, and take action to support survivors. Every person has a role to play in ending GBV, and the responsibility rests on all of us to take action. For many organisations, the challenge lies in finding a meaningful way to involve staff beyond awareness campaigns.

Each year, Tears Foundation offers a powerful and practical opportunity to take part: the Hope Bag Initiative. The Hope Bag Initiative invites corporates, to come together to pack Hope Bags – care packs filled with essential items that bring comfort and dignity to survivors of rape and sexual assault. Each bag is more than a collection of toiletries and personal items; it is a tangible symbol of compassion and solidarity at a time when survivors need it most.

A partnership grounded in impact and credibility

In collaboration with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Tears Foundation packs and donates Hope Bags to Thuthuzela Care Centres around South Africa. These centres are safe spaces where rape survivors receive medical care, counselling, and legal support following an assault. Hope Bags are given to survivors as part of their immediate care – often the first act of kindness they experience after trauma.

In Gauteng, the SAPS Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Units team members collect Hope Bags directly from Tears Foundation’s offices to distribute these to survivors in their care. This close relationship ensures that Hope Bags reach those who need them most, quickly and reliably. It’s practical and impactful – and one that companies can easily help sustain.

A simple but powerful way to get your team involved

During the upcoming 2025 16 Days of Activism, Tears Foundation will host a special Hope Bag Packing Event at its offices in Benmore Shopping Centre, Johannesburg. Corporates are invited to participate by contributing goods, funding and joining a scheduled packing session with their staff. The goal is to pack 4,000 Hope Bags with over 1,000 of those for distribution to Thuthuzela Care Centres across South Africa. The remainder of the Hope Bags packed will be distributed to FCS units in Gauteng. The event will shine a light on collective action – demonstrating how compassion, collaboration, and community can come together to bring hope to survivors.

Participating organisations are encouraged to bring their company banners or wear branded T-shirts, creating a strong sense of identity and shared purpose. Photos from each session will be taken and shared on Tears Foundation’s social media platforms, acknowledging corporate participation and amplifying the message that business can be a force for good in the fight against gender-based violence.

Multiple ways to contribute

Corporates can contact Tears Foundation to join a scheduled packing session at its offices in Benmore Shopping Centre, weekdays during 16 Days of Activism 25 November to 10 December. With a small contribution towards the cost of the event, you can mobilise your staff to help make a difference in the lives of those impacted by rape.

Participation doesn’t end with packing. Companies can also:

Host your own packing event. Corporates are invited to purchase the necessary items and pack Hope Bags at their own offices.

Donate items that will go into Hope Bags, such as toiletries, sanitary products, or comfort snacks. A detailed list of items can be obtained from Tears Foundation. Email az.oc.sraeT@ofni or contact 010 590 5920.

that will go into Hope Bags, such as toiletries, sanitary products, or comfort snacks. A detailed list of items can be obtained from Tears Foundation. Email az.oc.sraeT@ofni or contact 010 590 5920. Contribute funds to help Tears purchase items for Hope Bags.

Whatever the level of involvement, every contribution helps ensure that survivors receive the care and comfort they deserve.

Why it matters

For survivors of gender-based violence, the smallest act of compassion can make an immeasurable difference. The Hope Bag initiative reflects Tears Foundation’s belief that restoring dignity and providing tangible support are crucial first steps toward healing.

By taking part, corporates not only demonstrate social responsibility – they empower their teams to act on empathy, connect with the community, and play a direct role in changing lives. This 16 Days of Activism campaign provides the perfect moment to transform awareness into action.

Together, we can bring hope, dignity, and care to those who need it most – one Hope Bag at a time.

For more information about the Hope Bag initiative or to schedule your slot to pack Hope Bags during 16 Days of Activism, contact Mara Glennie | Email: az.oc.sraeT@ofni | Phone: 010 590 5920 | www.Tears.co.za.



