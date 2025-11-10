TEARS Foundation founder Mara Glennie honoured with International Women Icon Award

Tucked away in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg is a small yet powerful multi-award-winning organisation that began around a dining room table - born from one woman’s determination to turn personal pain into purpose. TEARS Foundation was founded by Mara Glennie following her own experience of intimate partner violence (IPV), after being turned away from a police station when seeking help. Rooted in innovation, TEARS Foundation has since become a beacon of hope, ensuring that every – survivor has access to help 24/7, 365 days a year, free of charge.

TEARS Foundation is proud to announce that its founder and CEO, Mara Glennie, has been awarded the Women Icon Award for Best Social Organisation of the Year by Times Women. This honour recognises individuals and organisations making meaningful contributions to social impact, empowerment, and community upliftment -across multiple countries.

Mara Glennie’s recognition highlights TEARS Foundation’s ongoing commitment to combating gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa and beyond. Through its national helpline, extensive advocacy work, training initiatives and digital innovation, TEARS provides life-saving assistance to survivors of rape and abuse—empowering them and their families, with access to justice, care, and education.

This award recognises TEARS Foundation for its efforts and groundbreaking work in the fight against gender-based violence, through developing innovative ways to increase access to GBV care and support services , especially in underserved areas - directly helping people on their path to healing. Since inception, TEARS has assisted over 750,000 callers since inception and the past year, assisted over 75,000 survivors.

Innovation like, TEARS’ customer relationship management (CRM) tool is leading the way, not only to more effective care and support, but to closing the gap to provide more accurate statistics on GBV and to strengthen both response and prevention strategies.

Sadly, raising financial and other support in this arena is a constant challenge, yet despite this, the TEARS team strives relentlessly to achieve positive results - and shines. TEARS constantly seeks out new ideas and develops sustainable and synergistic partnerships and giving up is never an option.

“This recognition belongs to the TEARS team and to every survivor whose strength continues to inspire our work,” says Glennie. “Our mission has always been to ensure that no one has to face violence alone, and awards like this remind us that our message is being heard globally.”

The Women Icon Awards is an international recognition platform that celebrates women and organisations who have made outstanding contributions to their fields, demonstrated leadership, and created meaningful social impact. The awards honour achievements across diverse sectors - including entrepreneurship, education, health, and social work - and aim to inspire others by highlighting exceptional stories of empowerment and innovation.

TEARS Foundation continues to expand its programmes, including digital education on GBV prevention, corporate training, first responder training and emergency response services - remaining steadfast in its mission to build a safer and more compassionate society.

Please click the link for a full list of TEARS Foundation’s awards.



