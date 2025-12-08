South Africa
Energy & Mining Coal, Oil & Gas
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Yellow Door EnergyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    New PetroSA deal sees Shell tightening its grip on Orange Basin

    A document seen by Reuters showed that legacy national oil company, PetroSA, has approved a deal to give Shell Offshore a 60% stake in its Block 2C, off the country's west coast.
    8 Dec 2025
    8 Dec 2025
    Image credit: Reuters/May James
    Image credit: Reuters/May James

    If successfully concluded, the agreement will strengthen oil major Shell's exposure to the Orange Basin, which has become one of the world's most coveted exploration zones after major oil discoveries in neighbouring Namibia.

    A short note under PetroSA's priority programmes said the company had approved the farm-in deal, allowing Shell Offshore to take a 60% interest "with Shell committing a $25m signing bonus and full cost carry (of around $135-$150m) for three wells".

    The chief executive at PetroSA, which holds 100% of Block 2C, pending the deal, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    A Shell spokesperson said commercial sensitivities prevented any comment on "specific opportunities", but added the company was "continuously evaluating various portfolio options to grow our business".

    Shell already has drilling plans

    Shell is already aiming to explore along South Africa's west coast and in July was granted environmental authorisation to drill up to five deep-water wells in the Northern Cape Ultra Deep Block in the Orange Basin.

    It has not been said when any drilling will begin.

    In October, Shell applied to appeal a high court decision blocking exploration in the west coast offshore Block 5/6/7, as several court cases brought by environmental groups delay planned drilling.

    PetroSA, which this year was incorporated into the new South African National Petroleum Company, holds many assets, including offshore acreage and a gas-to-liquid plant at Mossel Bay in the Western Cape, which is under care and maintenance.

    National regulator PASA said it cannot comment on the stake transfer as it has yet to receive an application to transfer interests on existing rights in Block 2C.

    Read more: Shell, PetroSA, PASA, oil exploration, South African National Petroleum Company, orange basin, oil exploration in South Africa
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz