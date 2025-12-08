South Africa
Agriculture Viticulture & Oenology
    Vergelegen expands operations with new 4,226 m² wine warehouse

    Vergelegen Wine Estate has completed a purpose-built 4,226 m² warehouse, increasing storage capacity to over two million bottles and strengthening the estate’s operational and logistical capabilities.
    8 Dec 2025
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The facility includes an 890 m² tractor hub and a 150 m² maintenance workshop, designed to support vineyard operations and improve efficiency. Built in just seven months by NK Construction, the warehouse also incorporates reused and upcycled materials sourced from the farm, aligning with Vergelegen’s sustainability practices.

    Enhancing efficiency and control

    Managing director Wayne Coetzer said the new warehouse allows the estate greater operational flexibility. "Having our own warehouse gives us the flexibility to tailor operations to our specific needs, from layout to picking strategies… Controlling our own inventory allows real-time stock tracking, reduces shrinkage, and, most importantly, improves service delivery to our customers, enabling faster and more accurate order fulfilment," he said.

    Winemaker Luke O’Cuinneagain added: "The warehouse is a huge step forward for the estate, giving us full control of our production chain and reinforcing our commitment to uncompromising quality."

    Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen noted the development as a positive signal for the South African wine industry. "Hot on the heels of CapeWine 2025, the largest wine trade show in the Southern Hemisphere, the new Vergelegen facility sends a signal that South African wine is ready to take its seat at the international table of premium wine producers," he said.

    The warehouse is strategically located near the hilltop winery to minimise environmental and visual impact, blending into the surrounding vineyards. According to Coetzer, it represents the latest milestone in a long-term programme to improve operational efficiency and production control at the estate.

