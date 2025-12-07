Telkom Radio Awards 2025 honours best in broadcasting

This Saturday, 6 December the 2025 Telkom Radio Awards named Hot102.7 (Commercial), Ikwekwezi FM (PBS), Groot fm 90.5 (Community) and Tshwane FM 93.6 (Campus) as the Station of the Year.

The 2025 Telkom Radio Awards named Hot102.7 (Commercial) - pictured, Ikwekwezi FM (PBS), Groot fm 90.5 (Community) and Tshwane FM 93.6 (Campus) as the Station of the Year (Image © Arena Holdings)

The MyStation – Most Votes award went to Ligwalagwala FM, reflecting the station’s strong connection with its audience. The MyStation category gave listeners the power to vote for their favourites.

Hall of Fame

The Hall of Fame welcomed six legendary figures whose contributions have shaped South African radio for more than three decades: Khomotso Bob Mabena, Johan van Rooyen, Rob Vega, Steve Bishop, Nothemba Madumo, and Mariétta Kruger.

Bright Stars

Emerging talent was also celebrated through the Bright Stars initiative, recognising individuals aged 26 and younger who demonstrate exceptional passion and understanding of the medium.

This year’s inductees are: Mtha Agbiriogu, Danielle du Plassis, Simakele Fiyo, and Mongezi Koko.

Important x-factor

This year’s winners were announced across 76 categories, spanning Campus, Community, PBS (Public Broadcast Service), and Commercial stations, as well as podcasts and internet radio.

Selections were based on finalists’ performance across all general categories, supported by motivation submissions showcasing innovation, audience growth, community engagement, and that all-important ‘x-factor’.

The awards recognise outstanding talent and innovation across the sector and spotlight both the voices listeners know and love, as well as the dedicated teams behind the scenes who make radio a dynamic and influential medium.

Powerful mediums

“Radio continues to be one of the most powerful mediums for connection, storytelling, and community-building in South Africa.

“It reaches people in real time, meets them where they are, and reflects the heartbeat of our nation.

“At Telkom, we are incredibly proud to honour the creativity, innovation, and resilience that keep this industry moving forward.

“These awards are a celebration of the talent and dedication that make radio such an enduring and impactful force,” says Gugu Mthembu, chief marketing officer at Telkom.

Influence of radio

“The Radio Awards are a testament to the enduring influence of radio in South Africa. They celebrate not only excellence but also the diversity and creativity that make this industry so vibrant,” says Lyndon Barends, managing director of strategic partnerships at Arena Holdings, owners of the Radio Awards.

The 2025 Telkom Radio Awards results were independently audited by BDO South Africa.