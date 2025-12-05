South Africa
Tourism Travel
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Cape Town TourismCity Lodge HotelsRennies BCD TravelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Summer staycations surge as South Africans rediscover local getaways

    With flights expensive and international travel unpredictable, more South Africans are turning to local holidays this summer. Staycations offer the perfect mix of relaxation, culture, and indulgence—without the passport, jet lag, or budget stress.
    5 Dec 2025
    5 Dec 2025
    Source: oldeani0 via
    Source: oldeani0 via Pixabay

    The appeal is both practical and emotional. After years of disrupted travel, travellers are seeking experiences that feel grounded, connected to nature and culture, and easy on the wallet.

    “People want culture, connection and convenience. It’s less about distance and more about depth,” says Dominique van Wezop, general manager at Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre, Johannesburg, OR Tambo Airport.

    Playing tourist at home in Cape Town

    In Cape Town, locals are embracing iconic attractions with renewed enthusiasm—from ferry trips to Robben Island and cable car rides up Table Mountain to chef-led tasting menus.

    "We’re seeing Capetonians treating their own city the way international guests do—booking the experiences they’ve put off for years and turning them into full weekend escapes," says Angus Spurr, general manager at Radisson RED Cape Town V&A Waterfront.

    Visitors are also exploring high tea sessions, rooftop events, and combining adventures with spa treatments or romantic mini-breaks.

    Johannesburg’s urban experience

    Johannesburg’s staycationers focus on culture, energy, and curated experiences. From Maboneng galleries to guided Soweto tours, wellness weekends, and boutique hotel stays, the emphasis is on meaningful, convenient escapes close to home.

    Durban’s coastal appeal

    Coastal holidays continue to dominate, with Durbanites enjoying warm ocean waters, uShaka Marine World, mangrove walks, seaside brunches, and relaxed poolside afternoons. The city’s lifestyle encourages family-friendly, slow-paced experiences, making the coast a favourite for local summer breaks.

    Indulgence without the travel stress

    Across South Africa, hotels report a rise in premium weekend bookings, with romantic packages, spa retreats, oceanfront high teas, and local music events driving demand. Experiences like Waves & Wine evenings in Cape Town or boutique wellness getaways inland are helping South Africans elevate their staycations into memorable escapes.

    Summer, close to home

    The modern staycation isn’t about pretending to be somewhere else—it’s about discovering what’s near, celebrating culture, and enjoying curated experiences. As the festive season approaches, locals can unwind, indulge, and explore, all without a departure gate in sight.

    Read more: tourism industry, South Africa Tourism, travel industry, tourism and travel, hotels South Africa
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz