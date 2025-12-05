Summer staycations surge as South Africans rediscover local getaways

With flights expensive and international travel unpredictable, more South Africans are turning to local holidays this summer. Staycations offer the perfect mix of relaxation, culture, and indulgence—without the passport, jet lag, or budget stress.

The appeal is both practical and emotional. After years of disrupted travel, travellers are seeking experiences that feel grounded, connected to nature and culture, and easy on the wallet.

“People want culture, connection and convenience. It’s less about distance and more about depth,” says Dominique van Wezop, general manager at Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre, Johannesburg, OR Tambo Airport.

Playing tourist at home in Cape Town

In Cape Town, locals are embracing iconic attractions with renewed enthusiasm—from ferry trips to Robben Island and cable car rides up Table Mountain to chef-led tasting menus.

"We’re seeing Capetonians treating their own city the way international guests do—booking the experiences they’ve put off for years and turning them into full weekend escapes," says Angus Spurr, general manager at Radisson RED Cape Town V&A Waterfront.

Visitors are also exploring high tea sessions, rooftop events, and combining adventures with spa treatments or romantic mini-breaks.

Johannesburg’s urban experience

Johannesburg’s staycationers focus on culture, energy, and curated experiences. From Maboneng galleries to guided Soweto tours, wellness weekends, and boutique hotel stays, the emphasis is on meaningful, convenient escapes close to home.

Durban’s coastal appeal

Coastal holidays continue to dominate, with Durbanites enjoying warm ocean waters, uShaka Marine World, mangrove walks, seaside brunches, and relaxed poolside afternoons. The city’s lifestyle encourages family-friendly, slow-paced experiences, making the coast a favourite for local summer breaks.

Indulgence without the travel stress

Across South Africa, hotels report a rise in premium weekend bookings, with romantic packages, spa retreats, oceanfront high teas, and local music events driving demand. Experiences like Waves & Wine evenings in Cape Town or boutique wellness getaways inland are helping South Africans elevate their staycations into memorable escapes.

Summer, close to home

The modern staycation isn’t about pretending to be somewhere else—it’s about discovering what’s near, celebrating culture, and enjoying curated experiences. As the festive season approaches, locals can unwind, indulge, and explore, all without a departure gate in sight.