Flysafair Get Lucky Summer 2025/26 unveils epic lineup of SA artists

The countdown to summer is officially on! South Africa’s multi-award-winning electronic band GoodLuck is thrilled to announce the return of their annual Flysafair Get Lucky Summer concert series, taking over Cape Town, Plettenberg Bay and Knysna this December and January 2026.

Image supplied

Now in its 12th year, Flysafair Get Lucky Summer has become an unmissable part of the country’s festive calendar - combining world-class live music, beautiful coastal settings, and pure summer, family energy.

The 2025/26 edition promises to be the biggest yet, with a star-studded lineup featuring some of South Africa’s top artists, including GoodLuck, Jeremy Loops, The Parlotones, Matthew Mole, Will Linley Freshlyground, Prime Circle, Majozi, Ben Rodrigues, Easy Freak, Fredd-L, Veranda Panda, and more surprise guests still to be announced.

With this lineup and a wonderful family-friendly, picnic, concert environment, Flysafair Get Lucky Summer promises to be the place to connect with friends and family this much-needed holiday season.

“Everybody looks forward to these events,” says Jules Harding of GoodLuck. “We’re so proud to have created an incredible space where families, friends, and travellers can all come together to celebrate live music and summer energy together. This year, with this mindblowing lineup we’re planning on turning things up a notch!”

Flysafair Get Lucky Summer has announced the highly anticipated return of their Plett New Year’s Eve Concert featuring performances by Jeremy Loops, Ben Rodrigues, Me & Mr Green, Veranda Panda & Steve Umculo. This NYE promises to be one of the BEST Plett has ever seen!

Audiences can expect outdoor concerts at some of the country’s best venues, with delicious selection of food trucks, fully stocked bars, picnic spots, a safe place for your family to dance & celebrate the festive season together.

Dates, venues and lineup

● Flysafair Get Lucky Summer Cape Town Edition 1: Saturday 13 December: Table View Primary School, Cape Town ft. GoodLuck, The Parlotones, Ben Rodrigues & Majozi

● Flysafair Get Lucky Summer Plett Edition 1: Sunday 14 December: The Beacon Island Resort, Plett ft Will Linley & Friends

● Flysafair Get Lucky Summer Cape Town Edition 2: Saturday, 20 December: Constantia Sports Fields, CT ft. GoodLuck, Matthew Mole, Will Linley, Majozi & Freddy L

● Flysafair Get lucky Summer Plett Edition 2: Sunday, 21 December: The Beacon Island Resort, Plett ft Prime Circle & Friends

● Flysafair Get Lucky Summer Plett Edition 3: Sunday, 28 December: The Beacon Island Resort, Plett ft GoodLuck & Grassy Spark

● Flysafair Get Lucky Summer Knysna: Monday 29 December: Loerie Park Fields, Knysna ft. GoodLuck, Will Linley, Freshlyground, Ben Rodrigues & Steve Umculo

● Flysafair Get Lucky Summer New Year’s Eve Festival Plett: Wednesday, 31 December: Robberg Rugby Field Plett ft Jeremy Loops, Ben Rodrigues, Me & Mr Green, Veranda Panda & Steve Umculo

● Flysafair Get Lucky Summer Plett Edition 4: Sunday, 4 January 2026: The Beacon Island Resort, Plett ft. GoodLuck & Easy Freak

“Every year, Flysafair Get Lucky Summer feels like a family reunion for thousands of people who share the same love for music, joy, and connection,” adds Ben Peters of GoodLuck. “We pour our hearts into creating these experiences and moments for our fans and fans of live music. We honestly look forward to these shows more than any others in the year.

There is just a palpable energy and happy atmosphere that really sets it apart from many others!”

Flysafair Get Lucky Summer 2025/26 series Tickets are available on Howler.