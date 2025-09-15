Bootlegger to be served on FlySafair flights

Coffee retailer Bootlegger has secured an exclusive partnership with FlySafair to serve its premium hot beverages across all domestic routes, marking a strategic diversification as the company pursues local and intentional brand expansion.

The partnership, launching on Wednesday, 17 September, positions Bootlegger to extend brand reach from its traditional cafe network to FlySafair's 1.8 million annual passengers.

The collaboration introduces four signature beverages to FlySafair's in-flight menu:

Bootlegger Colombia FD Blend Americano



Bootlegger Cappuccino



Bootlegger Chocolate Latte



Dilmah Ceylon & Rooibos Tea

Founded in Cape Town in 2012, Bootlegger has emerged as one of South Africa's fastest-growing hospitality brands, having grown from 18 locations in 2019 to 86 stores today, a 378% increase in six years.

The company opens its first international outlets in Windhoek this month and expects to hit 100 stores before year-end, supported by a micro roastery processing 400 tonnes of coffee annually and a workforce exceeding 3500 employees.

"With this partnership we are able to strengthen our home-grown brand as we scale towards 200 cafés by 2028," said Ricky Ruthenberg, Bootlegger CEO.

"Capturing the travel market allows us to grow our brand beyond traditional retail locations whilst serving our existing customer base in new environments."

The airline beverage market represents untapped potential for South African coffee brands, with most carriers offering generic beverage options.

Partnerships between retail brands and airlines have become increasingly common as companies seek new revenue channels and brand exposure opportunities beyond traditional retail locations.

“FlySafair’s brand strength and passenger volume create immediate scale for our brand reach while unlocking new revenue streams that complement our café network, with the partnership built on months of product development and supply chain integration between the two brands,” said Miguel Netto, head of marketing for Bootlegger.

FlySafair chief marketing officer, Kirby Gordon emphasised the strategic alignment; "Bootlegger's rapid growth trajectory and premium positioning align with our commitment to elevating passenger experience whilst supporting South African brands."

This partnership launch coincides with South Africa's aviation sector recovery, with domestic passenger volumes approaching pre-pandemic levels. FlySafair maintains the largest market share amongst low-cost carriers on domestic routes.