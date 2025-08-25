South Africa
Tourism Travel
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Sure Mithas TravelCity Lodge HotelsCape Town TourismEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    FlySafair adds East London, Gqeberha to Lanseria network

    FlySafair has announced the addition of two key routes to its flight network, with direct services now available from Lanseria International Airport to the Eastern Cape.
    25 Aug 2025
    25 Aug 2025
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The new flights will connect Johannesburg's northern suburbs to East London and Gqeberha, enhancing the airline's domestic reach and providing more options for travellers.

    New direct connections

    From 1 November, passengers will be able to fly directly from Lanseria to King Phalo Airport, East London, six times a week, and to Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport, Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth), seven times a week.

    Ticket sales for these new routes are now open, with prices starting from R770, available via the FlySafair website and mobile app.

    Connecting people and places

    “We’re thrilled to be adding these new routes to the Eastern Cape from Lanseria, which were previously only accessible to travellers in Johannesburg via OR Tambo airport. The launch comes just in time for customers wishing to visit the region’s great beaches and other attractions or be with family who live in the province over the upcoming summer holiday season.

    "This expansion is part of our ongoing mission to connect more South Africans to the places and people they love, while maintaining our promise of affordable fares and reliable service," says Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer at FlySafair.

    Expanding the safari network

    Travellers can also look forward to the upcoming launch of the Cape Town to Hoedspruit Eastgate Airport route on 2 October, providing customers with opportunities to explore South Africa’s iconic safari destinations.

    The airline will also increase the frequency of its Cape Town to Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport service to daily flights starting 1 October, offering even more flexibility and convenience to passengers wishing to visit the Lowveld, whether for business or leisure.

    These new additions come as FlySafair continues to grow its domestic footprint as part of its commitment to giving South Africans more travel options, competitive pricing, and exceptional service while supporting tourism and economic growth in the country.

    Read more: airline industry, aviation, air travel, Kirby Gordon, FlySAFair, air transport, Eastern Cape tourism, travel and tourism, South Africa travel
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz