FlySafair adds East London, Gqeberha to Lanseria network

FlySafair has announced the addition of two key routes to its flight network, with direct services now available from Lanseria International Airport to the Eastern Cape.

Source: Supplied

The new flights will connect Johannesburg's northern suburbs to East London and Gqeberha, enhancing the airline's domestic reach and providing more options for travellers.

New direct connections

From 1 November, passengers will be able to fly directly from Lanseria to King Phalo Airport, East London, six times a week, and to Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport, Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth), seven times a week.

Ticket sales for these new routes are now open, with prices starting from R770, available via the FlySafair website and mobile app.

Connecting people and places

“We’re thrilled to be adding these new routes to the Eastern Cape from Lanseria, which were previously only accessible to travellers in Johannesburg via OR Tambo airport. The launch comes just in time for customers wishing to visit the region’s great beaches and other attractions or be with family who live in the province over the upcoming summer holiday season.

"This expansion is part of our ongoing mission to connect more South Africans to the places and people they love, while maintaining our promise of affordable fares and reliable service," says Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer at FlySafair.

Expanding the safari network

Travellers can also look forward to the upcoming launch of the Cape Town to Hoedspruit Eastgate Airport route on 2 October, providing customers with opportunities to explore South Africa’s iconic safari destinations.

The airline will also increase the frequency of its Cape Town to Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport service to daily flights starting 1 October, offering even more flexibility and convenience to passengers wishing to visit the Lowveld, whether for business or leisure.

These new additions come as FlySafair continues to grow its domestic footprint as part of its commitment to giving South Africans more travel options, competitive pricing, and exceptional service while supporting tourism and economic growth in the country.