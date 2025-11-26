New digital tourism hub debuts at South Africa's OR Tambo Airport

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille has unveiled a Smart Tourism Visitor Information Centre (VIC) at OR Tambo International Airport, providing travellers with an interactive, paperless platform to explore South Africa’s diverse tourism, cultural, and heritage attractions.

Source: Department of Tourism

The centre represents a major step in the sector’s push toward digital transformation, innovation, and inclusive development.

Located in the international arrivals precinct, the Smart Tourism VIC immediately immerses visitors in South Africa’s culture and nature offerings through dynamic digital displays. Its inclusive design ensures accessibility for all travellers, including those with special access needs.

“I am proud to officially unveil the Smart Visitors Information Centre that is designed to fundamentally transform how visitors experience South Africa from the moment they arrive,” said Minister De Lille.

Technology-driven tourism services

The centre features an automated tourism complaints management system, allowing travellers to lodge complaints digitally. Six information officers are on hand to assist visitors with documentation and filing.

Looking ahead, a Smart Tourism App will integrate with the VIC, offering curated itineraries, digital navigation, transportation options, and province-by-province content to provide travellers with a fully digital experience.

“This Smart VIC is an investment in our future. The app will ensure visitors carry South Africa in their pocket throughout their stay,” added Minister De Lille.

Supporting local businesses

Beyond serving tourists, the VIC offers ICT support to tourism businesses, particularly in remote areas, enabling them to tailor products and services to consumer needs. Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA), said: “This Smart VIC will connect communities and small businesses to travellers, while promoting transformation in the tourism sector.”

The Smart Tourism VIC aligns with the Tourism Growth Partnership Plan, which seeks to coordinate government, private sector, and stakeholder efforts to stimulate tourism growth, create jobs, and strengthen South Africa’s global competitiveness over the next five years.