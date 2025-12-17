South Africa
Tourism Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    #BestofBiz 2025: Tourism & Travel

    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2025 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Tourism, Travel & Hospitality site over the past year below.
    17 Dec 2025
    17 Dec 2025
    #BestofBiz 2025: Tourism & Travel

    Most-read stories

    1Women-led luxury hotel opens in Limpopo amid tourism funding boostWomen-led luxury hotel opens in Limpopo amid tourism funding boost   11 Aug 2025
    2MSC Musica: A journey of relaxation and adventure on the open seasMSC Musica: A journey of relaxation and adventure on the open seas - Robin Fredericks   13 Mar 2025
    3Khayelitsha’s Kasi culture: How a township experience is reshaping Cape Town’s tourismKhayelitsha’s Kasi culture: How a township experience is reshaping Cape Town’s tourism   25 Apr 2025
    4Source:New interim team appointed to lead SA Tourism   22 Aug 2025
    5Source: Tong Su viaCape Town Marathon cancellation hits tourism, costs millions   22 Oct 2025
    6New Cape Town Tourism board targets one tourism job in every householdNew Cape Town Tourism board targets one tourism job in every household - Cape Town Tourism   28 Nov 2025
    7Cape Town leads with first-ever AI in Tourism Hub to drive innovation and ethical AICape Town leads with first-ever AI in Tourism Hub to drive innovation and ethical AI - Cape Town Tourism   29 Aug 2025
    8Source: SuppliedCape Town's hotel surge: Why investors must focus on fundamentals   21 Aug 2025
    9While national tourism turmoil grabs headlines, Cape Town grabs itinerariesWhile national tourism turmoil grabs headlines, Cape Town grabs itineraries - Cape Town Tourism   27 Aug 2025
    10Cape Town Tourism launches “My Cape Town” campaign for Tourism Month 2025Cape Town Tourism launches “My Cape Town” campaign for Tourism Month 2025 - Cape Town Tourism   09 Sep 2025
    11Image: ArchiveFlySafair now flies between Lanseria and George   18 Mar 2025
    12Tourists visiting Cape Town support over 106,000 jobs, with DMOs playing a critical roleTourists visiting Cape Town support over 106,000 jobs, with DMOs playing a critical role - Cape Town Tourism   20 Aug 2025
    13FlySafair adds new Cape Town–Hoedspruit routeFlySafair adds new Cape Town–Hoedspruit route   11 Jul 2025
    14Museum of Illusions Cape Town sees 80,000 visitors in first 5 monthsMuseum of Illusions Cape Town sees 80,000 visitors in first 5 months   18 Nov 2025
    15TikTok is reshaping the travel experience — from inspiration to bookingTikTok is reshaping the travel experience — from inspiration to booking - Robin Fredericks   13 Jun 2025

    Most-read contributors

    1Kelly JacksonKelly Jackson
    2Christy TawiiChristy Tawii
    3Kirby GordonKirby Gordon
    4Olivier Perillat-PiratoineOlivier Perillat-Piratoine
    5David FrostDavid Frost
    6Marc HardingMarc Harding
    7Casper Coetzee
    8Sandra Kneubuhler

    Most-viewed Press Offices

    1Cape Town Tourism
    2City Lodge Hotels
    3ANEW Hotels & Resorts


    View the most-read lists for our other industries: Agriculture, Automotive, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Marketing & Media, Retail, Tourism & Travel.