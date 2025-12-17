South Africa
Retail Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

AMIELGNinety9centsBataTDMCNielsenIQEpic OutdoorEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    #BestofBiz 2025: Retail's most-read stories of 2025

    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2025 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news.
    17 Dec 2025
    17 Dec 2025
    #BestofBiz 2025: Retail's most-read stories of 2025

    Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Retail site over the past year below.

    Most-read stories

    1Dries D'Hooghe, chief operating officer, Massmart, with the staff of the first Walmart store to open in SA (Image: Danette Breitenbach @ Bizcommunity)What's the hype about Walmart? Take a look in-store - Danette Breitenbach   21 Nov 2025
    2Meet Claudette Smith, the latest franchise owner of Shift Espresso Bar at Riverlands Mall, CPTMeet Claudette Smith, the latest franchise owner of Shift Espresso Bar at Riverlands Mall, CPT - Evan-Lee Courie   09 Apr 2025
    3Woolworths opens new Food Emporium in Cape TownWoolworths opens new Food Emporium in Cape Town   04 Jul 2025
    4Woolworths unveils exclusive Lily Capsule collection at new Tygervalley concept storeWoolworths unveils exclusive Lily Capsule collection at new Tygervalley concept store   21 Aug 2025
    5Woolworths opens next-gen store at Tyger Valley Shopping CentreWoolworths opens next-gen store at Tyger Valley Shopping Centre   14 Aug 2025
    6Rosebank Mall extends trading hours, announces new additionsRosebank Mall extends trading hours, announces new additions   02 Oct 2025
    7Cancelled Cape Town Marathon leads Woolworths to donate food surplusCancelled Cape Town Marathon leads Woolworths to donate food surplus   20 Oct 2025
    8Pick n Pay launches ‘Smart Shopper Price Palooza’, providing more rewardsPick n Pay launches ‘Smart Shopper Price Palooza’, providing more rewards   13 Feb 2025
    9Makro cuts prices on 100 essential items in 3-month-long rollbackMakro cuts prices on 100 essential items in 3-month-long rollback   03 Jun 2025
    10Founder of Veldskoen Shoes launches Made in RSA, a growth tech businessFounder of Veldskoen Shoes launches Made in RSA, a growth tech business   10 Dec 2025
    11Birkenstock opens store at Brooklyn Mall, PretoriaBirkenstock opens store at Brooklyn Mall, Pretoria   17 Jan 2025
    12Pick n Pay closes more stores across SAPick n Pay closes more stores across SA   04 Feb 2025
    13Temu now offers same-day delivery in SATemu now offers same-day delivery in SA   09 Jul 2025
    14How SA's independent retail sector became a R268bn powerhouseHow SA's independent retail sector became a R268bn powerhouse   23 Sep 2025
    15Guideline to apply for R500m Spaza Shop Support FundGuideline to apply for R500m Spaza Shop Support Fund   22 Apr 2025

    Most-read contributors

    1Damian VelayadumDamian Velayadum
    2Max OlivaMax Oliva
    3Bruce von MaltitzBruce von Maltitz
    4Christopher John DayChristopher John Day
    5Charlene LouwCharlene Louw
    6Nicola AllenNicola Allen
    7Peter LudiPeter Ludi
    8Daniel OrelowitzDaniel Orelowitz
    9Ryan FalkenbergRyan Falkenberg
    10Doros HadjizenonosDoros Hadjizenonos

    Most-viewed Press Offices

    1Mall of Africa
    2Heineken Beverages
    3Rainbow Chicken
    4Tiger Brands
    5WWF South Africa
    6Volpes
    7Achievement Awards Group
    8NielsenIQ
    9Ninety9cents
    10Bata
    11Propak Africa
    12Lula
    13DY/DX
    14OnPoint PR
    15TDMC


    View the most-read lists for our other industries: Agriculture, Automotive, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Marketing & Media, Retail, Tourism & Travel.