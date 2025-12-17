Trending
#BestofBiz 2025: Retail's most-read stories of 2025
We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2025 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news.
Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Retail site over the past year below.
Most-read stories
Most-read contributors
|1
|Damian Velayadum
|2
|Max Oliva
|3
|Bruce von Maltitz
|4
|Christopher John Day
|5
|Charlene Louw
|6
|Nicola Allen
|7
|Peter Ludi
|8
|Daniel Orelowitz
|9
|Ryan Falkenberg
|10
|Doros Hadjizenonos
Most-viewed Press Offices
|1
|Mall of Africa
|2
|Heineken Beverages
|3
|Rainbow Chicken
|4
|Tiger Brands
|5
|WWF South Africa
|6
|Volpes
|7
|Achievement Awards Group
|8
|NielsenIQ
|9
|Ninety9cents
|10
|Bata
|11
|Propak Africa
|12
|Lula
|13
|DY/DX
|14
|OnPoint PR
|15
|TDMC
View the most-read lists for our other industries: Agriculture, Automotive, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Marketing & Media, Retail, Tourism & Travel.