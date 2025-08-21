Woolworths unveils exclusive Lily Capsule collection at new Tygervalley concept store

Woolworths has launched a limited edition, store-exclusive capsule collection called the Lily Capsule.

Image supplied

The collection is available at the recently opened concept store at Tygervalley Shopping Centre.

“This capsule collection was created to honour the significance of the location and celebrate both Woolworths’ heritage and Tygervalley’s identity,” says Wikus Du Plessis and Philippa Elson, both Heads of Design for Fashion at Woolworths.

“We wanted to create something special for our local customers by offering a range that’s unique to this store, conscious of their patience over the four-month refurbishment process,” Du Plessis adds.

The new-look Woolworths Tygervalley concept store reimagines retail through a hyper-personalised, innovation-first lens, seamlessly integrating beauty, fashion, food and homeware into a cohesive, customer-centric experience.

The story behind Tygervalley’s distinctive symbol

Though the exact inspiration behind the Tygervalley Shopping Centre’s floral logo is unconfirmed, it’s understood that the Tiger Lily was adopted as a symbolic motif.

Known for its bold colouring and speckled petals, the flower mirrors the region’s tiger-like naming heritage.

In some cultures, the Tiger Lily also represents wealth, positivity and pride, attributes that align with the centre’s role in the local community.

The Lily Capsule

Building on this symbolism, the Lily Capsule draws inspiration from the iconic bloom, featuring a striking sketch-style outline of the Tiger Lily in navy blue.

It also incorporates an archival Woolworths logo from 1931 as a nod to the brand’s heritage and a tribute to the significance of the 2025 concept store launch.

Shoppers can get their hands on the following pieces from the limited-edition collection:

White and navy unisex ‘Future Original’ Tiger Lily T-shirt



Cream and navy Tiger Lily cap



Navy square scarf featuring a distinctive Tiger Lily pattern



Cream and navy Tiger Lily oversized tote bag

The limited-edition Lily Capsule collections is available exclusively in store at Woolworths Tygervalley.