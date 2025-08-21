South Africa
Retail Fashion & Homeware
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

DentsuScan DisplayUniversity of Johannesburg - Marketing ManagementKLAGoogleVolpesRainbow ChickenLGEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Woolworths unveils exclusive Lily Capsule collection at new Tygervalley concept store

    Woolworths has launched a limited edition, store-exclusive capsule collection called the Lily Capsule.
    21 Aug 2025
    21 Aug 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The collection is available at the recently opened concept store at Tygervalley Shopping Centre.

    “This capsule collection was created to honour the significance of the location and celebrate both Woolworths’ heritage and Tygervalley’s identity,” says Wikus Du Plessis and Philippa Elson, both Heads of Design for Fashion at Woolworths.

    “We wanted to create something special for our local customers by offering a range that’s unique to this store, conscious of their patience over the four-month refurbishment process,” Du Plessis adds.

    The new-look Woolworths Tygervalley concept store reimagines retail through a hyper-personalised, innovation-first lens, seamlessly integrating beauty, fashion, food and homeware into a cohesive, customer-centric experience.

    The story behind Tygervalley’s distinctive symbol

    Though the exact inspiration behind the Tygervalley Shopping Centre’s floral logo is unconfirmed, it’s understood that the Tiger Lily was adopted as a symbolic motif.

    Known for its bold colouring and speckled petals, the flower mirrors the region’s tiger-like naming heritage.

    In some cultures, the Tiger Lily also represents wealth, positivity and pride, attributes that align with the centre’s role in the local community.

    The Lily Capsule

    Building on this symbolism, the Lily Capsule draws inspiration from the iconic bloom, featuring a striking sketch-style outline of the Tiger Lily in navy blue.

    It also incorporates an archival Woolworths logo from 1931 as a nod to the brand’s heritage and a tribute to the significance of the 2025 concept store launch.

    Shoppers can get their hands on the following pieces from the limited-edition collection:

    • White and navy unisex ‘Future Original’ Tiger Lily T-shirt
    • Cream and navy Tiger Lily cap
    • Navy square scarf featuring a distinctive Tiger Lily pattern
    • Cream and navy Tiger Lily oversized tote bag

    The limited-edition Lily Capsule collections is available exclusively in store at Woolworths Tygervalley.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz