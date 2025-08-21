Nespresso introduces new vitamin-enriched coffee range

Nespresso has launched its new Functional Coffee Range, a collection of five crafted blends with ingredients designed to support modern lifestyles with the aid of Ginseng, Vitamin B, and extra caffeine.

Considering the wellness trend growing among consumers the world over, Gabriel Nobre, chief executive officer at Nespresso South Africa, says society is becoming more conscious of how small, daily habits shape our overall well-being.

“We know coffee is a staple in millions of homes, but it’s more than a source of caffeine. It’s also a moment of calm, a motivator, and for many, a ritual that sets the tone for the rest of the day,” says Nobre.

Crafted for coffee lovers who seek more from their brew without changing how they enjoy it, the new range features three distinct routes, each with coffees that celebrate their own purposeful ingredients:

Stormio Go & Melozio Go : With extra caffeine and a bold, roasted profile, this blend supports those get-up-and-go mornings or long stretches of focus.



: With extra caffeine and a bold, roasted profile, this blend supports those get-up-and-go mornings or long stretches of focus. Vivida B12 & Active B6 : A smooth and uplifting option providing a source of B vitamins, designed to complement busy days and keep you feeling at pace.



: A smooth and uplifting option providing a source of B vitamins, designed to complement busy days and keep you feeling at pace. Ginseng Delight: Blended with ginseng and soft, comforting notes, this is the perfect cup to ease into a slower moment or wind down gently.

“These additions are subtle yet purposeful. There are no powders, no blends to mix, just your favourite Nespresso coffee, elevated,” notes Nobre.

Like all Nespresso products, the Functional Coffee Range is rooted in quality – i.e. responsibly sourced, precision-roasted, and designed for exceptional taste.

Nobre says this range is distinct as it effortlessly aligns with the everyday rhythms of people who care about their wellbeing but aren’t looking to overhaul their routine.

“Whether you’re easing into a yoga flow, prepping for a packed calendar, or taking a quiet moment before the day begins, it’s time to put a little extra thought behind every sip,” Nobre concludes.

The Nespresso Functional Coffee Range is available from 25 August 2025 in Nespresso boutiques and online. Each capsule is compatible with Nespresso Vertuo machines.