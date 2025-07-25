South Africa
    Nespresso, Clearworld team up to support SA’s restaurant sector

    Nespresso South Africa and Clearworld Suppliers have announced a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening the premium offering available to the country’s restaurant and hospitality sector.
    25 Jul 2025
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Clearworld Suppliers is the exclusive distributor of international brands such as S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna in South Africa, along with Italian flours, condiments, and other imported food products.

    Nespresso, known for its coffee systems for the hospitality sector, says the partnership will offer restaurants a coordinated selection of products and services designed to support high-end dining operations.

    Supporting service delivery in restaurants

    The companies said the collaboration will support professionals in the hospitality space with:

    • Curated beverage pairings: Including Nespresso coffee menus served alongside imported mineral waters and specialty ingredients;
    • Tailored restaurant solutions: With co-branded offerings, staff training, and presentation tools to enhance guest experience;
    • Shared sustainability goals: Including responsible sourcing and long-term value creation for food service partners.

    The launch was formalised at Nespresso’s headquarters in Bryanston, where executives from both companies marked the partnership with a signing and symbolic toast — featuring Nespresso coffee served alongside chilled Acqua Panna and S.Pellegrino.

    "Our mission has always been to create unforgettable coffee moments. Partnering with Clearworld Suppliers, who boasts a strong footprint and a diverse portfolio within South Africa, allows us to unlock new opportunities in the restaurant sector," said Gabriel Nobre, CEO of Nespresso South Africa.

    "This collaboration celebrates the art of good taste and the importance of premium service. Clearworld Suppliers is proud to provide restaurants with an extensive selection of globally renowned brands that elevate menus and meet international standards," added Philip Abrahamson, CEO of Clearworld Suppliers.

    The partnership is set to roll out through selected restaurant and hospitality partners from 1 August 2025.

