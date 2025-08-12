Home Affairs expands Trusted Tour Operator Scheme to boost tourism jobs

The Department of Home Affairs has expanded its Trusted Tour Operator Scheme (TTOS) by adding 45 new vetted operators, increasing the total number participating to 110. Launched six months ago, the programme aims to simplify visa applications and boost tourism from key source markets like India and China.

Source: Twitter | Minister of Home Affairs - Leon Schreiber

Since the launch of TTOS in February 2025, the scheme has attracted over 25,000 tourists who might otherwise have been deterred by long visa processing times and cumbersome paper-based systems.

Research from Operation Vulindlela estimates that one new formal sector job is created for every 13 tourists visiting South Africa, suggesting that the scheme has already contributed to approximately 1,924 new jobs during its first phase.

Digital-first approach replaces old system

TTOS replaces manual, inefficient visa processes requiring applicants to travel long distances for in-person applications and returns. Instead, vetted tour operators upload visa applications online and receive digital decisions within an average of 24 hours.

Participating tour operators enter agreements with the Department of Home Affairs to take responsibility for the tourists they bring to the country.

Minister highlights digital transformation agenda

Minister of Home Affairs Dr Leon Schreiber said the scheme reflects the department’s digital transformation agenda aimed at economic growth and job creation.

“The fact that we have attracted over 25,000 tourists in just six months working with a small handful of tour operators confirms the enormous potential of growing this digital-first approach," he said.

Broader reforms to support tourism growth

Dr Schreiber added that the expansion of TTOS is part of broader reforms, including the introduction of Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) and dedicated visa schemes for events and creative industries.

"All of our work is guided by our vision to deliver Home Affairs @ home, by building digital channels that enable both South Africans and legitimate travellers to obtain services online, from the comfort of their own homes,” he said.

The Department said that it sees TTOS as a crucial step towards boosting tourism’s contribution to South Africa’s economy amid ongoing economic challenges.