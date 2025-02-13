Department of Home Affairs launches phase one of Trusted Tour Operator Scheme

The Department of Home Affairs has officially launched the first phase of the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme, a key initiative designed to simplify the visa process for travellers and tour operators from India and China. This new system is expected to ease the visa application process for these critical tourism markets.

The Trusted Tour Operator Scheme is part of broader efforts to enhance South Africa’s visa regime, with an emphasis on attracting more international visitors and supporting the country’s tourism industry.

A collaborative effort to improve visa access

By working closely with the Department of Tourism, Operation Vulindlela, and the State Security Agency, the Department of Home Affairs has developed a more streamlined approach to visa applications, particularly benefiting tour operators and travellers from China and India.

The new system introduces the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) and digital nomad visas, designed to make the visa application process more efficient and digital. These changes come as part of South Africa’s efforts to increase tourist arrivals, particularly from key source markets like China and India.

Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille has expressed her support for the enhancements, highlighting the importance of resolving visa obstacles that have previously hindered growth in the tourism sector.

“We have made great strides in the past year and a key success has been our work with Operation Vulindlela in the Presidency, the State Security Agency and the Department of Home Affairs on the visa regime, particularly with the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme which will significantly ease the visa process for travellers and tour operators from China and India,” Minister de Lille said.

Tourism’s role in economic growth

With over 9 million international visitors arriving in South Africa in 2024, the Minister believes these reforms will continue the upward trajectory and help the country meet its tourism targets. “These visa regime enhancements will lead to increased arrivals to South Africa, which will in turn assist government to achieve the goals of the GNU to drive inclusive economic growth and create jobs,” Minister de Lille added.

A total of 65 tour operators from South Africa, China, and India have been selected to participate in the first phase of the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme. These operators will now be able to submit visa applications for individuals and groups using a fully digital system, a significant improvement from the previous manual processes.

The collaboration between the Department of Home Affairs and the tourism sector aims to boost the South African tourism economy, which has shown a steady recovery in recent years. This initiative is seen as a vital step towards strengthening South Africa’s position as a key global tourism destination.

"We are truly excited about these visa regime improvements and we cannot wait to reap the rewards of this progress in the coming months with increased arrivals from China and India especially,,” Minister de Lille concluded.