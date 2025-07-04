South Africa
    All 13 Pick n Pay stores in Botswana now under full corporate ownership

    All Pick n Pay stores in Botswana are now under full corporate ownership, signalling its commitment to delivering an improved shopping experience for customers.
    7 Aug 2025
    7 Aug 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    From a previous franchise-based model, 13 Pick n Pay stores in Botswana are now fully owned and operated by the Pick n Pay Group.

    This transition from franchise to corporate stores means Pick n Pay can directly invest in its stores, ensuring that every customer enjoys the facilities, improved service, and a broader, fresher selection of products that meet their daily needs.

    “Through this mutually agreed buy-out of our master franchise agreement with NTS, the Pick n Pay Group is able to recapitalise the Botswana business, enabling the stores to be revitalised in line with our brand standards, including refurbishing facilities and ensuring consistent product availability and quality,” says Graeme Gathmann, executive of Rest of Africa, Pick n Pay Group.

    Customers can continue to shop with the same friendly staff, as all jobs have been retained - with 100% of the positions secured and over 1 200 local employees continuing to serve communities across Botswana.

    Store upgrades

    One of the first changes customers will notice is the revitalisation of store environments, starting with one of our flagship stores in Gaborone which will be upgraded into the Pick n Pay store specifications.

    Once refurbished, customers can look forward to an upgraded fresh food offering, expanded hot foods section, new butchery, and the addition of a liquor department. It will also include an improved range of groceries, including a focus on cheese and a wider range of chocolate, biscuits and sweets.

    The company is also deepening its relationships with local farmers and suppliers, particularly in the meat and produce sectors, so customers can count on consistently fresh and high-quality food grown right here in Botswana.

    “Our goal is to create a more enjoyable and convenient shopping experience, providing improved and consistent range of groceries, for every customer who walks through our doors,” concludes Gathmann.

