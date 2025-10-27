South Africa
    Pick n Pay narrows half-year losses

    South African grocery retailer Pick n Pay reported a smaller loss before tax, saying it reflected success strategic initiatives.
    By Siyanda Mthethwa
    27 Oct 2025
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    The country's third biggest grocery retailer reported a loss before tax and capital items of R317m in the 26 weeks to August 31 compared to a loss of R1.1bn last year.

    Pick n Pay has been battling to regain some of its market share that it lost to one of its main competitors Shoprite.

    The group said its turnover grew by 4.9% to R58.8bn, driven by a 13.9% rise in Boxer's turnover, its discounter business that it spun out last year, and a 0.1% growth in the Pick n Pay segment.

    Group trading profit rose by 273.5% year-on-year to R310m, lifted partly by a 931 million rand Boxer trading profit but softened by R621m trading loss in its Pick n Pay business.

    "The multi-year journey of returning Pick n Pay to a profitable and future fit business continues to be tackled in a purposeful and methodical manner," said the company in a statement.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Siyanda Mthethwa

    Reporting by Siyanda Mthethwa; Editing by Sfundo Parakozov and Kim Coghill
