Pick n Pay narrows half-year losses

South African grocery retailer Pick n Pay reported a smaller loss before tax, saying it reflected success strategic initiatives.

Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

The country's third biggest grocery retailer reported a loss before tax and capital items of R317m in the 26 weeks to August 31 compared to a loss of R1.1bn last year.

Pick n Pay has been battling to regain some of its market share that it lost to one of its main competitors Shoprite.

The group said its turnover grew by 4.9% to R58.8bn, driven by a 13.9% rise in Boxer's turnover, its discounter business that it spun out last year, and a 0.1% growth in the Pick n Pay segment.

Group trading profit rose by 273.5% year-on-year to R310m, lifted partly by a 931 million rand Boxer trading profit but softened by R621m trading loss in its Pick n Pay business.

"The multi-year journey of returning Pick n Pay to a profitable and future fit business continues to be tackled in a purposeful and methodical manner," said the company in a statement.