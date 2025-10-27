GynaGuard wants to change the way intimate wellness is marketed in South Africa

GynaGuard wants to dismantle the deeply ingrained taboos and stigmas surrounding feminine hygiene by changing the way intimate wellness is marketed in South Africa. Through events like the recent Live the Difference — The Masterclass, the brand wants to equip women with knowledge and confidence to make informed, supportive choices about their wellness.

GynaGuard wants to equip women with knowledge and confidence to make informed, supportive choices about their wellness. Image credit: GynaGuard

The event’s theme, Live the Difference, was chosen to encapsulate this shift: a celebration of individuality, wellness, and self-agency.

The brand hopes its marketing strategy will offer a strong example of how intimate care brands can thrive in a post-taboo world.

Wellness and authenticity

Zanele Ngobeni, GynaGuard commercial associate, says, “By hosting the masterclass, we aimed to create a platform that went beyond traditional marketing and fostered a genuine connection with our audience through education and experience.

“We leaned into storytelling, shared experiences, and visually immersive elements, creating multiple ways for guests to engage.”

Expert-led talks, wellness coaching, and interactive activations were designed to encourage open, stigma-free dialogue.

As the newest “face of GynaGuard”, Kim Jacobs champions wellness and authenticity.

“She’s real, relatable, and represents the strength, grace, and empowerment of every woman,” adds Ngobeni.

She continues, “Her involvement brings a unique credibility and aspirational tone to the campaign.

“Through her own platform, she’s helped reframe the conversation around intimate care, making it accessible, empowering, and most importantly, normalised.

“Kim’s voice helps amplify GynaGuard’s message across media and social platforms, bridging the gap between brand messaging and everyday women’s lived realities.

“Her collaboration with GynaGuard has enhanced our brand’s impact and relevance with our target audience.”

As younger demographics demand transparency and inclusivity, GynaGuard is meeting them through social channels, live events, and approachable content that educates without patronising.

