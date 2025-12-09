Wan-Ifra and FIPP merge to tackle media challenges

Wan-Ifra, the World Association of News Publishers, and FIPP, the International Federation of Periodical Publishers will merge operations effective from 1 January 2026.

This consolidation creates the world's largest and most diverse alliance of media companies, uniting a global network of over 20,000 media brands and technology companies across 120 countries.

The new alliance is built on several key shared business challenges and opportunities, as traditional distinctions between media categories are becoming less pronounced, creating fertile ground for cross-sector learning. While unique challenges remain, core business functions, including content creation, audience engagement, monetisation strategies, and technology adoption, present common hurdles that are best overcome through collective intelligence and shared best practices. The magazine industry's expertise in commercial drive and revenue diversification can directly benefit news publishers, and the news media's sophisticated digital subscription and retention strategies can provide valuable models for magazine brands.

Both Wan-Ifra and FIPP share the same DNA, guided by the conviction that media freedom is firmly rooted in sustainable, economically independent news businesses. In an era dominated by global technology platforms and the rapid rise of AI, a unified industry front is more critical than ever. This merger provides the global publishing community with a stronger collective voice to defend press freedom, advocate for publishers' rights, and engage more effectively with a challenging digital and tech ecosystem.

New era for global media

The announcement of the alliance between FIPP, the global magazine media network, and Wan-Ifra marks a fundamental realignment that acknowledges a new reality for the entire publishing ecosystem. This landmark decision reflects a shared commitment to building a more resilient and collaborative future, as articulated by the leadership of both organisations.

"This is a pivotal moment for our industry. Welcoming FIPP into the Wan-Ifra family creates an unparalleled global community for all media. In an environment where consolidation is key to building strength, this merger fortifies the entire media ecosystem. Together, we are better positioned to champion the values of independent journalism and create new opportunities for growth and innovation that will deliver enhanced value to all our members," said Ladina Heimgartner, president of Wan-Ifra.

"For 100 years, FIPP has been the connective hub for special interest media globally. Today, we take the most significant step in our history by merging with Wan-Ifra. FIPP will retain its unique identity, with its Congress and dedicated services, which our community values. This merger gives us greater strength in numbers to shape our industry's future, establish critical frameworks, and present a united front when engaging with global challenges and partners. In the digital age, everyone is in the same business of creating quality content and building sustainable models around it,” commented Yulia Boyle, the FIPP chair.