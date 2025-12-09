Subscribe & Follow
Wan-Ifra and FIPP merge to tackle media challenges
This consolidation creates the world's largest and most diverse alliance of media companies, uniting a global network of over 20,000 media brands and technology companies across 120 countries.
The new alliance is built on several key shared business challenges and opportunities, as traditional distinctions between media categories are becoming less pronounced, creating fertile ground for cross-sector learning. While unique challenges remain, core business functions, including content creation, audience engagement, monetisation strategies, and technology adoption, present common hurdles that are best overcome through collective intelligence and shared best practices. The magazine industry's expertise in commercial drive and revenue diversification can directly benefit news publishers, and the news media's sophisticated digital subscription and retention strategies can provide valuable models for magazine brands.
Both Wan-Ifra and FIPP share the same DNA, guided by the conviction that media freedom is firmly rooted in sustainable, economically independent news businesses. In an era dominated by global technology platforms and the rapid rise of AI, a unified industry front is more critical than ever. This merger provides the global publishing community with a stronger collective voice to defend press freedom, advocate for publishers' rights, and engage more effectively with a challenging digital and tech ecosystem.
New era for global media
The announcement of the alliance between FIPP, the global magazine media network, and Wan-Ifra marks a fundamental realignment that acknowledges a new reality for the entire publishing ecosystem. This landmark decision reflects a shared commitment to building a more resilient and collaborative future, as articulated by the leadership of both organisations.
"This is a pivotal moment for our industry. Welcoming FIPP into the Wan-Ifra family creates an unparalleled global community for all media. In an environment where consolidation is key to building strength, this merger fortifies the entire media ecosystem. Together, we are better positioned to champion the values of independent journalism and create new opportunities for growth and innovation that will deliver enhanced value to all our members," said Ladina Heimgartner, president of Wan-Ifra.
"For 100 years, FIPP has been the connective hub for special interest media globally. Today, we take the most significant step in our history by merging with Wan-Ifra. FIPP will retain its unique identity, with its Congress and dedicated services, which our community values. This merger gives us greater strength in numbers to shape our industry's future, establish critical frameworks, and present a united front when engaging with global challenges and partners. In the digital age, everyone is in the same business of creating quality content and building sustainable models around it,” commented Yulia Boyle, the FIPP chair.
The successful integration of FIPP into Wan-Ifra is designed to be seamless, ensuring continuity of service while unlocking significant new value for all members. The merger agreement outlines a clear framework for collaboration and governance that protects the unique identity of the special interest media community while leveraging the scale and resources of the combined organisation.
Under the direction of the current FIPP CEO, Alastair Lewis, a new community named “Consumer Lifestyle and Special Interest Media” will be established within Wan-Ifra. This will serve as the home for former FIPP members, providing a focused environment for networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration under the guidance of an Advisory Board, which will commence with the current FIPP Board members represented on the Wan-Ifra Supervisory Board.
The prestigious annual FIPP Congress will continue, preserving a cornerstone event for the global magazine industry. Other established FIPP events, training programs, and unique content will be integrated into Wan-Ifra's extensive portfolio of member offerings.
Knowledge hub
All members will gain unrivalled access to an enhanced knowledge hub on the Wan-Ifra website. This central resource will feature a comprehensive repository of expertise, case studies, best practices, and industry trends from both the news and magazine sectors.
"The federation of 20,000 media brands across 120 countries emphasises the power of collaboration and unity in the industry. Together, we can achieve greater success than we could individually. Wan-Ifra and FIPP are doing what needs to happen in the face of seismic challenges and opportunities for the content industry: share what works, learn together, and compete smarter," said Alastair Lewis, FIPP CEO and president.
"The stakes for independent fact-based journalism are more stimulating than ever, the challenges to safeguarding its integrity and sustainability are more pressing than ever, and the opportunities to overcome the limitations we have imposed on ourselves for decades are greater than ever. Staying focused on purpose while reinventing ourselves is more vital than ever," commented Vincent Peyrègne, Wan-Ifra CEO. “This integration is designed not only to preserve the best of both organisations but also to create a combined entity that is far greater than the sum of its parts.”