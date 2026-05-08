South Africa
Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Business Partners LimitedJoe PublicThe Odd NumberBoundlessKLASAMROThe Walt Disney Company AfricaTBWASENTECHBroad MediaMultiChoiceCaxton MediaThe Up&Up GroupStellenbosch UniversityTopco MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Media24 named Best in Africa at INMA Awards

    Media24 has won the International News Media Association (INMA) Global Media Awards’ Best in Africa for Saturday Night Fitness.
    8 May 2026
    8 May 2026
    Media24 won the INMA Global Media Awards’ Best in Africa (image source@ Storm Simpson, News24
    Media24 won the INMA Global Media Awards’ Best in Africa (image source@ Storm Simpson, News24 News24

    The INMA announced the 41 first-place recipients across 20 categories at its 2026 Global Media Awards competition, at the Tipi am Kanzleramt in Berlin.

    The Awards’ aim is to surface innovation and best practices in news brands, optimise the use of media features, subscriptions, products, advertising and commerce, and newsroom transformation.

    The local publisher also took first place in the category: Best Use of An Event to Build a News Brand (Regional Brands) for Saturday Night Fitness.

    It received an Honourable Mention in the category Best Idea to Grow Advertising Sales or Revenue, (Regional Brands) for Lula and News24 Partnership

    The The Wall Street Journal took home the global Best in Show, the top award of the evening, for Surfacing the Story: How WSJ’s ORCA Unlocks the Podcast Universe.

    The 2026 Global Media Awards competition attracted a record 960 entries from 274 market-leading news media brands in 46 countries.

    Participants included newspaper media, magazine media, digital media, television media, and radio media.

    An international jury of 60 media executives from 26 countries selected 200 finalists in March.

    “It is clear from this year’s winning INMA entries that AI has graduated from experiment to strategic operating fabric, and the linear subscription funnel has given way to integrated audience systems focused on lifetime value rather than acquisition alone,” says Earl J. Wilkinson, executive director and CEO of INMA.

    “Just as importantly, our members are pairing this business sophistication with a renewed commitment to immersive, human-centric, and local journalism.

    “In a year defined by misinformation and fractured public discourse, news media organisations are proving that strategic depth and editorial purpose are not competing priorities — they reinforce each other.”

    See all the winners here.

    The deadline for the 2027 INMA Global Media Awards is January 29, 2027.

    Read more: digital media, online media, News24, INMA, International News Media Association, television media, News media, INMA Global Media Awards, Earl J. Wilkinson, meida
    Share this article
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz