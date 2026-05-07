South African workers love their jobs, but younger employees are still looking

A study from consumer insights agency KLA, drawing on YouGov Profiles+ South Africa data, reveals a satisfaction-loyalty paradox across South Africa's multi-generational workforce.

South African employees across generations report broadly high levels of job satisfaction, but beneath that lies a more complex story for HR professionals and business leaders. The research shows that while generational differences in job satisfaction are modest, the gaps in mobility intention, professional networking behaviour, definitions of success, and career anxiety are wide enough to warrant different approaches to talent attraction and retention.

The risk isn't that younger workers are unhappy, it's that satisfaction and loyalty have become increasingly decoupled, and organisations that don't understand that distinction are going to keep losing talent they could have kept.

The satisfaction-loyalty paradox

On the surface, job satisfaction figures are reassuringly consistent. 77% of Millennials say they love their job, compared to 74% of Gen Z and 73% of Gen X - a spread too narrow to justify describing a disengaged younger workforce.

The mobility data tells a very different story. When asked how likely they are to be in the market for a new job within the next 12 months, 72% of Gen Z say they probably will be, compared to 65% of Millennials and 57% of Gen X. Even among those who report loving their current role, younger workers are notably more likely to be actively or passively looking elsewhere.

For South African employers, this is a structural feature of the current labour market rather than a generational character flaw. Gen Z is entering the workforce in a tight economy with high youth unemployment, and pragmatic career mobility is likely a rational response. Retention strategies built around stability and long-term progression (the tools that have historically worked well for Gen X) are unlikely to move the needle for younger employees. What does resonate is immediate development, recognition, and genuine flexibility.

Where Gen Z won't be found

One of the study's interesting findings is around professional networking. 59% of Gen Z are not currently on LinkedIn, compared to 49% of Millennials and 44% of Gen X. Among those who do use the platform, Gen X leads in professional networking activity (27%), ahead of Millennials (21%) and Gen Z (16%). Gen X are also the most active job seekers on LinkedIn, with 36% using it to look or apply for roles, compared to 29% of Millennials and 25% of Gen Z.

This does not signal disengagement among younger workers but rather a platform shift. Gen Z is operating through informal referral networks, TikTok, Instagram, and direct outreach. Organisations that treat LinkedIn as their primary or only talent acquisition channel are systematically under-reaching the next generation of hires, and building multi-channel recruitment strategies is no longer a nice-to-have.

Gender inequality

One of the striking points of consensus in the data is also one of the most uncomfortable. Approximately 78% of Gen X, 77% of Millennials, and 78% of Gen Z agree that men and women are still not treated equally in the workplace. It is one of the few areas where the three generations are essentially aligned, and what they are aligned on is that inequality persists.

In the South African context, where workplace gender equity has been a sustained legislative and policy focus for decades, this cross-generational agreement is a clear signal that DEI commitments cannot remain performative. Both early-career Gen Z employees and seasoned Gen X professionals are watching what organisations actually do, and forming employment decisions on that basis.

What success means

The study also reveals meaningful generational divergence in how success is defined. 68% of Gen Z and 66% of Millennials agree that success is best measured by wealth, compared to 53% of Gen X. In the context of South Africa's economic inequality and high cost of living, this likely reflects a pragmatic emphasis on financial security rather than materialism.

All three generations broadly subscribe to a strong work ethic - 80% of Millennials, 79% of Gen X, and 73% of Gen Z agree with the 'work hard and play hard' philosophy. But when it comes to personal sacrifice, the appetite diverges. 76% of Millennials and 73% of Gen X say they are willing to sacrifice free time to get ahead, compared to 69% of Gen Z. The difference is directional - Gen Z places a higher premium on protecting personal time, consistent with a broader generational shift away from 'hustle culture' as a default expectation. Organisations that build cultures of sustainable performance rather than quietly rewarding overwork, will have a structural advantage in attracting and retaining younger talent.

The counterintuitive career anxiety of Gen X

Perhaps the most unexpected finding is where professional anxiety sits most heavily. Conventional wisdom might suggest that Gen Z who are newest to the workforce and navigating an uncertain economy, would be the least confident about their career futures, but the data suggests otherwise.

Only 60% of Gen X feel confident about their career and job prospects, compared to 72% of Millennials and 67% of Gen Z. This suggests that Gen X carries a distinct professional pressure: established enough in their careers to carry significant financial obligations like bonds, school fees, ageing parents, yet active in a labour market that increasingly prizes digital fluency and youth. For organisations with substantial Gen X talent, this represents an underappreciated retention and wellbeing risk. Career development conversations, reskilling pathways, and genuine recognition of institutional expertise are likely to resonate strongly with this cohort, and are often the interventions least likely to be prioritised.

What employers need to do differently

KLA's study points to a set of clear strategic priorities for South African businesses navigating a multi-generational workforce:

Recruitment needs to go where the talent actually is, not just where it has traditionally been. LinkedIn remains effective for Gen X and experienced Millennial candidates, but reaching Gen Z requires presence on the platforms they use like Instagram, TikTok, referral networks, and campus pipelines.

Retention demands an honest response to the satisfaction-loyalty paradox. Gen Z employees can love their jobs and still be open to leaving, and the organisations that counter this with visible progression, flexibility, and real development investment will win more often than those that don't.

DEI commitments need to be visible and measurable. With a large percentage of every generation agreeing that gender inequality persists at work, employer branding promises around equity must be backed by action that employees at all levels can actually see.

Gen X cannot be overlooked. Career anxiety in South Africa's most experienced professional cohort is a quiet retention risk - one that reskilling opportunities, meaningful career trajectories past 45, and recognition of deep institutional knowledge can meaningfully address.

Generational differences are real, but rarely where popular narratives suggest. The organisations that engage with that nuance, rather than flattening it into stereotypes, are the ones that will recruit, retain, and develop talent most effectively across all three segments.

The study utilised YouGov Profiles+ South Africa data collected on 7 December 2025. Nationally representative sample, n=23,239.. For more information, visit www.kla.co.za.



