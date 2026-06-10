The four mindsets reshaping the SA car market

When we set out to understand how South Africans are choosing cars today, we aimed to truly comprehend the mindset of South African consumers. Our study, conducted across a quantitative panel, focus groups, and ethnographic interviews, provided a clear answer. There is not one buyer driving this category shift, rather, there are four distinct mindsets, each switching at very different rates.

The largest group, at 36% of the market, are the Aspirational Upgraders. These are buyers who want modern, elevated cars, but within real budget constraints. They are motivated by getting more for their money – more features, better design, a perceived step up in status, without overpaying. The appeal of challenger brands for this group is direct. New-entrant SUVs deliver a premium feel at a more attainable price, and that combination of upgrade and affordability is exactly what this segment is looking for. Of all the segments, this is the one that has shifted most decisively. Aspirational Upgraders make up 35% of legacy brand owners, but a striking 49% of challenger brand owners. The upgrade is happening - it is just not happening into the brands the industry may have previously expected.

Next, at 27%, are the Cautious Considerers. This is the group that is strategically important, and the one to pay close attention to. Cautious Considerers favour legacy brands, but they are not closed to switching. They rely heavily on what others know, use and recommend. Legacy brands reduce their uncertainty through reputation, familiarity and proven track record. But they remain open to alternatives if those alternatives can establish similar credibility. Today, 26% of legacy brand owners are Cautious Considerers, against just 10% of challenger brand owners – which is consistent with their nature, since switching is exactly what they hesitate to do. But here is an interesting data point: among South Africans who do not yet own a car but say they would like to own a challenger brand, 36% are Cautious Considerers. That is the next wave of switching right there.

The Smart Value Maximisers, at 20%, are the most rational of the four. They are focused on getting the best deal and they favour challenger brands openly for value, smart-choice credentials and modernity. “Smart” for this group is not just about price – it includes practical advantages like reduced theft risk. Their decisions are less about aspiration and more about maximising utility. Among challenger brand owners, they make up 34% of the base, against 21% of legacy owners. They are the buyers who have done the maths and concluded, with very little emotional resistance, that the legacy premium doesn’t add up.

Finally, the Established Loyalists, at 17%, is the segment that remains anchored. Their need is functionality and reassurance through ownership experience. They value brands that make ownership easy and predictable. Legacy brands win here because they are seen as robust, well-supported and dependable. Their preference is less about image or status and more about minimising risk within a system they already trust. The data reflects this clearly - Established Loyalists are 19% of legacy brand owners but just 6% of challenger brand owners. They have not switched, and on current evidence, they are not about to.

What this segmentation tells us is that the market is not moving as a single mass. It is moving in distinct, identifiable patterns, and the strategic response should look different for each.

Aspirational Upgraders are the volume play. They want the upgrade story, and the brand that tells it best wins. The challenger brands are currently telling it better, with feature-led, value-forward content and a clear visual proposition that mimics elite design at a fraction of the cost. Legacy brands have the material to compete here – they just need to use it differently.

Cautious Considerers are the persuasion play. They are not impulsive, and they are not currently switching in large numbers. But they are watching, and they are absorbing the influence of friends, family and neighbours who have already moved. Social proof, real-world owner stories and word-of-mouth credibility will do more work here than any premium campaign.

Smart Value Maximisers are a challenge for legacy brands at current pricing, unless the value equation visibly changes. They are not chasing prestige, but rather price. Bundled features, inclusive warranties and rational financing innovations are the levers that move them.

Established Loyalists remain a defensible base, but only if legacy brands continue to deliver on the predictability and after-sales experience that defines them. The mistake here would be to assume their loyalty is automatic. The study makes clear that even loyalty, today, requires active maintenance.

Brands that truly understand which segments they are talking to, and which they have already lost, can move with the category.

Project Crossroads is a 2026 KLA study, combining a quantitative panel survey of 1,082 South Africans through the YourView Consumer Panel, four focus groups in Gauteng with recent new-entrant buyers, and five ethnographic interviews with higher-LSM households in Gauteng and the Western Cape, layered over NAAMSA industry data. For more information, email az.oc.alk@seiriuqne and reference Crossroads in the subject line.



