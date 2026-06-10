Jetour advert ruled 'misleading' by ARB

The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has upheld a consumer complaint against a television advertisement for the Jetour Dashing, finding that the finance offer was likely to mislead consumers due to missing key repayment information.

The complaint related to a TV commercial aired on DSTV Channel 212 promoting the Jetour Dashing with the message “Introducing the all new Dashing from R4,999 pm” alongside “T’s and C’s apply”.

It was submitted that the advertisement did not disclose material finance terms, including the deposit, repayment period and residual value, making it difficult for consumers to assess the full cost of the offer.

Advertiser did not respond

The advertiser did not respond to the complaint. The ARB noted that Jetour South Africa is not a member of the organisation, but proceeded to issue a ruling for the guidance of its members.

ARB finds breaches of Code

In its ruling, the Directorate found that the advertisement breached Clause 4.2.1 of Section II of the Code of Advertising Practice, relating to misleading claims, as well as Clause 11.3 of Section III, which governs motor vehicle advertising.

The ARB said the advert stated a monthly repayment of “from R4,999” but failed to include required supporting finance information such as repayment period and residual value.

Key finance terms omitted

The ruling noted that the underlying offer included a 40% residual value and a 72-month repayment term, but these details were not included in the advertisement itself.

The Directorate said that while not every term can be included in advertising, key payment information is required under the Code and can be clearly and succinctly presented.

It added that a general “terms and conditions apply” disclaimer is not sufficient where material finance terms affect the advertised monthly repayment.

Instruction to ARB members

The ARB concluded that the advertisement was likely to mislead consumers and therefore in breach of the Code.

Members of the ARB were instructed not to accept similar advertisements unless full payment terms, including deposit, repayment period and residual value, are clearly disclosed within the advertisement.