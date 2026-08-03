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Advertising Regulatory Board launches AI chatbot for rulings access
The new tool aims to simplify what has traditionally been a time-consuming process of searching the ARB's database, particularly for users who do not know the name of a ruling or the year in which it was issued.
Powered by the ARB's rulings database, Arbie allows users to ask questions in natural language and receive instant answers based on actual regulatory decisions. The chatbot is updated daily to ensure it reflects the latest rulings.
According to the ARB, the chatbot can answer questions about previous rulings, provide summaries of the organisation's approach to specific advertising issues, and offer around-the-clock access to information for users across different professional backgrounds.
The launch is intended to make the ARB's body of precedent more accessible to marketers, agencies, legal professionals, media practitioners and advertisers seeking guidance on advertising standards and regulatory decisions.