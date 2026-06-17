3 South African campaigns in Gerety craft CUT — Will local agencies win gold?

Moonlighting, VML and Edelman are among the South African agencies shortlisted in the 2026 Gerety Awards, as the global competition unveiled its shortlist following executive jury sessions held across multiple cities worldwide.

Gerety Awards 2026 Shortlist has been announced. Source: Supplied.

US leads shortlists

The finalist’s selection recognises outstanding work from 36 countries and highlights the campaigns, brands and agencies that most impressed this year’s international jury.

All three campaigns from South Africa get shortlisted in the Craft CUT featuring: Dress Yourself for Simons by Moonlighting, Mntana ka Gogo for Vaseline by VML and Ode To The Troublemakers for Nelson Mandela Foundation by Edelman.

Leading the shortlist are the US with 41 shortlisted entries, Germany with 39, France with 33 and the UK with 27. Strong performances also came from Spain, Mexico, Sweden, Thailand, the Philippines, Italy, Argentina and Canada, demonstrating the increasingly global nature of creative excellence.

The shortlist reflects the diversity of work being recognised by Gerety’s judges, spanning entertainment, innovation, humour, work for good, craft, strategy and effectiveness. Global brands sit alongside local challengers, while independent agencies compete shoulder-to-shoulder with international networks.

For this edition, judging sessions were held in London, Auckland, Toronto, New York, Paris, Stockholm, Hong Kong, Dubai, Madrid, Milan, Mexico City, Bangkok, Los Angeles, Berlin, and São Paulo. These in person sessions define the shortlist before the Grand Jury comes together online to select the final winners.

This year, more than 250 judges from over 50 countries take part in the Gerety Awards, bringing together some of the most respected creative leaders from different fields of advertising, marketing, production, design, and media.

Notable stats

Bulgaria and Tunisia get into the shortlist for the first time at Gerety.

Craft CUT sees the most shortlisted entries with campaigns spanning from all craft types: Animation, Art Direction, Cinematography, Copywriting, Direction, Editing, Illustration,Music, Sound Design, Photography, Typography, Production Design and Visual Effects.

The most shortlisted campaign is Covert Recruiter, from Dentsu Creative France for the French Army Human Resources Directorate

The Grand jury will now choose the final winners which will be announced in the first week of September, including Bronze, Silver, Gold, Grand Prix and Regional Winners.

Taking place this week, Gerety’s global Jury Insights Panels bring together jury members alongside leading trade press titles to discuss the campaigns, creative trends, and standout work shaping this year’s shortlist.

Alongside the panels, Gerety will once again share its Shortlist Reel: a curated showcase of the highest-scoring shortlisted work from the executive jury sessions, distributed to agencies, production companies, brands, and industry leaders around the world during shortlist week.

And, as every year, finalists and jury members will be celebrated at the Gerety VIP Diamond BBQ in Cannes, with an exclusive guest list of entrants, judges, past judges, partners, and friends of Gerety.