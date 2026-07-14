WPRD2026 | Visibility without credibility is just exposure without influence

Being visible in an AI-generated answer is not the same as being believed. Visibility without credibility is just exposure without influence. For AI, and for our audiences, it’s not enough to say you’re a leader; you have to prove it with tangible evidence.

Karl Haechler, CEO, Burson Africa, says being visible in an AI-generated answer is not the same as being believed (Image supplied)

Fact-based claims tied to innovation, products and workplace culture consistently outperform subjective statements about leadership and governance.

This is the core argument of our latest global Burson report, https://www.bursonglobal.com/p/beyond-geo The Credibility Paradox.]]

Analysing over 55,000 believability forecasts, the report found a critical distinction: AI systems don’t reward corporate posture; they reward verifiable proof.

This seismic shift has pushed us beyond the territory of Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO) as a mere marketing tactic.

A battle for your brand's true story

For South Africa, this presents a unique and urgent challenge.

The large language models driving this revolution were predominantly trained on Western data, perspectives and values. They lack the context of our 12 official languages and our distinct market dynamics.

When a potential customer asks an AI to compare local banking apps, will it understand the praise on your newsroom but also the complaints about data usage on a local tech forum?

When an investor asks about your market leadership, can it analyse a formal JSE announcement alongside nuanced analysis from local financial journalists?

These algorithms risk becoming automated, unintentional judges of our entire market reputation. We cannot allow our corporate legacies and hard-won transformation stories to be flattened by algorithms that don’t understand local nuances.

The Mandate: Building an evidence ecosystem

To win this new frontier, we must move from message management to building a robust evidence ecosystem.

This requires a holistic strategy that integrates owned, earned and social content into a chorus of credible, independent voices that AI can verify.

Brands should be focusing on a "3C" framework:

Consistent narrative Standardise your facts. Your product specifications, service delivery standards, financial performance data and leadership principles must be clear and consistent, creating a single, machine-readable source of truth. Compounding authority Prioritise third-party validation. AI trusts local media, industry bodies and community leaders more than your own press releases. Earned media is no longer just for reach; it’s for corroboration and building an ecosystem of earned credibility. Chorus of content Repeat your evidence across all platforms. A single report is not enough. Your proof points must be echoed across your website, in data-driven research, through video testimonials and on social media.

For leaders in South Africa and across the continent, the mandate is clear. We must take ownership of our AI footprint by building a robust, evidence-based ecosystem, starting today.